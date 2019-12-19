ATLANTIC CITY — Three residents were routed from their home in the city’s Bungalow Park neighborhood Wednesday night after a fire destroyed the attic and roof.
About 11:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the house on the 700 block of Caspian Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the attic while two people were inside, city Fire Chief Scott Evans said.
When firefighters responded, flames were through the roof and coming out of the back of the single-family home that also had an attached apartment, Evans said. The two people in the home self-evacuated and the resident of the apartment was at work.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced traffic advisories ahead o…
Firefighters had difficulty reaching the fire because it was in the attic, he said.
“The fire had extended the full length of the attic,” he said, adding that the fire must have burned undetected for some time. “Firefighters had to pull down ceilings to gain access.”
Within an hour, firefighters had the blaze under control after battling the below-freezing temperatures as ice and frostbite were major concerns, Evans said. The scene was cleared about 2:30 a.m., but firefighters were back at the home hours later to douse a hot spot.
NEWARK — A bail hearing for a man whose number was found in the pocket of one of the perpetr…
The Red Cross has been working to relocate the three residents, he said. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters reported.
The roof was a total loss, he said, estimating the damage at a minimum of $100,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to be unintentional and investigators are looking at a possibility of an electrical issue, he said.
Five city fire companies responded, including one ladder truck, one rescue truck and three chiefs, Evans said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.