VINELAND — A Philadelphia man was found dead Saturday at Safeway Storage Inc. on North Mill Road, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the frozen-foods plant at 12:41 a.m. for an industrial accident, according to a news release. Felipe Rodriguez-Tzon, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Rodriguez-Tzon was working in a refrigerated area of the business when an accident occurred, and he succumbed to his injuries.
A call to Safeway’s offices said the facilities were closed Saturday. The family-owned company’s website says it specializes in both fresh and frozen foods.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.