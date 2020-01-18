cumberland breaking carousel

VINELAND — A Philadelphia man was found dead Saturday at Safeway Storage Inc. on North Mill Road, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the frozen-foods plant at 12:41 a.m. for an industrial accident, according to a news release. Felipe Rodriguez-Tzon, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Rodriguez-Tzon was working in a refrigerated area of the business when an accident occurred, and he succumbed to his injuries.

A call to Safeway’s offices said the facilities were closed Saturday. The family-owned company’s website says it specializes in both fresh and frozen foods.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments