Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find plant starts for lacinato kale also known as dinosaur kale plants. -- Terry K., Seaville
Dear Terry: Bob's Garden World on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township is supposed to get Dinosaur Kale plants in the next day or two. Call 609-641-6306 to make sure they came in. You can pick it up curbside. Also, Burpee carries the seeds. A lot of places sell Burpee Seeds.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: A few weeks ago, my wife was given a prescription for new glasses. That same day, all the eyeglass places closed or refused to take new prescriptions. Do you know any place taking prescriptions? -- Jim DeCicco
Dear Jim: Oh, did you ask the right person! Have you tried Zennioptical.com or Wherelight.com? I have ordered from both with no problem at all. I have bifocal no-line glasses. They are so reasonable I order three pairs or more at a pop. With a code, I have gotten 3 pairs for under $120. Prescription sunglasses, too!
I must have 30 pairs of glasses in every color, and 10 pairs of sunglasses. These are the only two websites I have used. I usually pay for the middle shipping on Zennioptical.com. FYI: Zenni is much quicker for delivery than WhereLight. Both websites have a big selection of frames. Of course, I have bought a few over the last three years that I am not crazy about because you can't try them on, but they are still wearable. They do have a face you can pick closest to the shape of yours and put the frames on it to get an idea of how they will look. You can filter your selections with frame shapes, colors and sizes for the temple length. My local eye glass place is Horizon Eye Care in a few locations, but they are only open now for emergencies. I emailed you the links. Try the code BEST25 if you order over $69 at Wherelight, and you will get 25% off.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My granddaughter wants a bigger bike. I think she is too small for a women's bike. Is there one between a 20-inch and a 26-inch girls bike? Any sales? -- Nanna P.
Dear Nanna: Get a Roadmaster 24-inch Granite Peak Girls Mountain Bike at Walmart for $78. You can also get free shipping if you order it online. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a VCR or VCR/DVD. I just lost my old TV that had both built in. -- Casey
Dear Casey: Walmart.com have four left! A Magnavox MWD2205 DVD/VCR Combo with remote sells for $299.50. Walmart also has a Toshiba SD-V295 DVD/VCR with a remote for $224.95. Ebay.com have quite a few used ones starting at about $35 with shipping, and one that is $50 including shipping.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Kellogg's cereal: $2.50.
• Ear of corn: 50 cents.
• Utz Nugget Pretzels, Rods, or Cheese Ball Barrels: $5.99.
• Celentano frozen pasta: 33% off.
• Steak-umm Sandwich Steaks: $5.
• Signature CAFE fried or grilled 8-piece chicken: $5.
Aldi
• Cantaloupe: $1.29.
• One pound of strawberries: $1.69.
• Morton's of Omaha Salt & Pepper or Texas BBQ beef brisket: $4.99 per pound.
• Fresh 8 ounce package of mushrooms: 89 cents.
• Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 14.5 to 13.4 frozen pizza: $2.19. (My tip: these pizzas fit in a big 10-inch frying pan. Coat your pan with a little olive oil and put the pie in frozen, unfrozen or just to reheat any pizza slices. Turn on your heat to medium with a lid to melt the cheese. This comes out so much better than the oven or toaster oven. The crust gets nice and crisp.)
ShopRite
• Flat Iron steak: $5.99 per pound.
• Center cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
• Red peppers: 99 cents per pound.
• Tate's Bake Shop Cookies: half price.
• Chock Full O'Nuts coffee: $1.99.
• Herr's or Utz chips: half price.
Tips
• Folgers Decaf 22.6 ounce coffee is $6.99 at Walgreens. Cottonelle bath tissue four mega rolls are $4.99. Charmin four or six Mega rolls are also $4.99, and if you buy four packs (if you are allowed), you get $6 off your next purchase at Walgreens.
• McCafe 24-ounce coffee is $5 at Dollar General.
• A 10-pack of Perrier is $4.99 at CVS. Doritos regularly $3.99 are two for $5.
• Get 20% off all Kristin Ess hair appliances at Target.
• Iron Hold Contractor Trash Bags are on sale for $9.99 at Ace Hardware.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
