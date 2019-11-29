PLEASANTVILLE — Firefighters put out a blaze within 10 minutes Friday at Dominican restaurant Faro de Luz, Capt. Matthew Hartman said.
The fire at the restaurant on North Main Street was called in at 1:16 p.m. by a passerby, Hartman said.
The restaurant was closed at the time, and no firefighters were injured, Hartman said.
As of Friday afternoon, Hartman was unsure where the fire originated or the extent of the damage to the restaurant.
Besides city police and fire, the Absecon and Atlantic City fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze while the Ventnor Fire Department provided coverage at the station, Hartman said.
The restaurant was a little more than a year old. The fire is under investigation, Hartman said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.