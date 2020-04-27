ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested Sunday after pouring gasoline on a parked van and setting it on fire after threatening the owner due to his ethnicity, police said.
Robert Evans, 29, was charge with bias intimidation to the first degree, aggravated arson and criminal mischief Sunday afternoon after the Atlantic City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the westbound lanes of Route 40 under the Atlantic City High School overpass.
The vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the road while the owners of the car, who were fishing nearby, watched Evans pour gasoline on the hood of the van, authorities said.
"When confronted, Evans asked the owner if he was Mexican," said Kevin Fair, spokesman for the Atlantic City Police Department. "After the owner said that he was, Evans threatened to assault the owner and set the van on fire, leaving the can directly in front of the van."
Evans was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
