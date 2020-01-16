PLEASANTVILLE — City Council and Board of Education members held a joint town hall meeting Thursday to gather community ideas on restoring a sense of safety to school events attended by the public.

In November, a shooting took place at a high school football game in the city that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old boy and injury to two other people.

Counseling is still being offered to students, staff and the families as a result of the shooting, said Carla Thomas, Board of Education president.

The two-hour meeting attracted a couple dozen concerned residents.

The ideas that were presented to school and city officials included use of metal detector wands to inspect what the public is bringing to school events; having security personnel ride the bus to and from games; having a doctor on site at school; and adopting the philosophy popularized after 9/11: If you see something, say something.

Lonniyell Sykes, a community activist who organized a march to the high school football field after the shooting, said there should be onsite counseling where the shooting took place.

"In order to conquer fear, we have to go back to this place," Sykes said.

Police Chief Sean Riggin said he is reviewing a school safety plan that was used in Bergen County. If the plan is adopted, only City Council and the school board will know the complete plan to keep those who want to do harm in the dark.

The use of metal detector wands would be a school decision, Riggin said. Whatever the school and the community wants, the Police Department will support, and he is not specifically against the practice, Riggin said.

"It broke my heart," said Riggin about the fatal shooting of the boy.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

