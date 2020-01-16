PLEASANTVILLE — City Council and Board of Education members held a joint town hall meeting Thursday to gather community ideas on restoring a sense of safety to school events attended by the public.
In November, a shooting took place at a high school football game in the city that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old boy and injury to two other people.
Counseling is still being offered to students, staff and the families as a result of the shooting, said Carla Thomas, Board of Education president.
The two-hour meeting attracted a couple dozen concerned residents.
The ideas that were presented to school and city officials included use of metal detector wands to inspect what the public is bringing to school events; having security personnel ride the bus to and from games; having a doctor on site at school; and adopting the philosophy popularized after 9/11: If you see something, say something.
The shooting last month at a Pleasantville High School football game that injured two and re…
Lonniyell Sykes, a community activist who organized a march to the high school football field after the shooting, said there should be onsite counseling where the shooting took place.
"In order to conquer fear, we have to go back to this place," Sykes said.
Police Chief Sean Riggin said he is reviewing a school safety plan that was used in Bergen County. If the plan is adopted, only City Council and the school board will know the complete plan to keep those who want to do harm in the dark.
The use of metal detector wands would be a school decision, Riggin said. Whatever the school and the community wants, the Police Department will support, and he is not specifically against the practice, Riggin said.
"It broke my heart," said Riggin about the fatal shooting of the boy.
Pleasantville peace march
Shartaga Williams, 12, of Pleasantville, was among those marching to Pleasantville High School from Woodland Avenue Park.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, leads a peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Pleasantville freshman football player Chris Wright describes the panic he and others felt in the moments after the shooting: 'In that very moment, not knowing if the air we breathed would be promised the next minute, while feeling lost and helpless, life frozen right before our very eyes, it felt as though we could not run fast enough to safety.'
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Leigh Turner, of Margate, hugs her son, Jackson, during a program after the peace march at the Pleasantville High School football field.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A group hug by participants after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Shartaga Williams, 12, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, leads a peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell 'The Community' Sykes leads the march.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march begins at Woodland Avenue, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Chris Wright, a Pleasantville High School football player, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. At right is event organizer, Lonniyell Sykes, and at left, Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville freshman who also spoke.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Pleasantville High School freshman Khaliyal Haraksin, center, wears a shirt in memory of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was fatally shot Nov. 15 during a Pleasantville-Camden football game.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Sam Majumder, of Atlantic City, and his son, Om, join in the peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Sam Majumder, of Atlantic City, and his son, Om, join the peace march Saturday along New Road in Pleasantville.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Dennis J. Anderson, Pleasantville Interim School Superintendent, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville freshman, wears a shirt at a Nov. 23 peace rally in memory of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School football game that injured two others.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Participants reflect after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville High School freshman, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march begins at Woodland Avenue, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. In center with bullhorn is Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, event organizer.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Leigh Turner, of Margate, and her son, Jackson, embrace during a program after the peace march at the Pleasantville, High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
LaVerne Scott, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Participants reflect after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Chris Wright, a Pleasantville High School football player, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. At right, is Khaliyal Haraksin, a freshman at the school.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, leads a peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
LaVerne, Scott, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A group hug after the peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, event organizer, speaks after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
