PLEASANTVILLE—Police are searching for a 70-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's and was last seen early Tuesday morning.
Luis Rodriguez is described as 5'3" and 120 lb. He was last seen in the area of California Avenue and Seventh Avenue at 4:55 a.m. wearing a white and dark colored trucker hat, a white striped polo shirt and dark pants, police said.
He is not familiar with the area and does not have access to a vehicle. Police ask anyone who sees him to maintain visual contact with him and to call 911.
