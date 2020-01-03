PLEASANTVILLE — Franklin Boulevard has reopened in both directions at Old Turnpike, police said Friday, after the section of road was closed for a soil remediation project.
Traffic on Old Turnpike must again stop at the posted stop signs and yield to traffic on Franklin, police said in a news release. Adams Avenue will remain one way for several more days to allow for removal of signage and other work. Striping will be completed in the near future.
The soil remediation was a project of Remedial Construction Inc. and South Jersey Industries, police said.
— Press staff reports
