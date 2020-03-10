The woman who is challenging November’s Pleasantville School Board election convinced a judge Tuesday that signatures on more than a dozen vote-by-mail ballots need to be investigated.
Doris Rowell, who won by hundreds of votes at the polls in November but lost narrowly after almost 700 votes-by-mail came in for her opponents, acted as her own lawyer in front of Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez.
Rowell has alleged that members of the Callaway family of Atlantic City and Pleasantville misused the vote-by-mail system to defeat her and get their own candidates elected.
The case will continue one more day, when Mendez will examine about 25 more ballots Rowell has found to be problematic, said her running mate Jerome Page. Page is helping Rowell with the case.
The next court date has yet to be determined.
Rowell subpoenaed security guard Ray Stocker from the old county courthouse in Mays Landing, which houses the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office and the Board of Elections.
Rowell said Stocker has told her he saw Atlantic City and Pleasantville political power brokers Craig and David Callaway set up an office-like operation in the courthouse around election time over the five years he has worked there. The setup, as Rowell has said she was told, involved large numbers of people taking vote-by-mail applications or ballots between the Callaways and the Clerk’s Office or Board of Elections.
When Rowell questioned Stocker, who works for Tri-County Security, Stocker said he did not recall such conversations.
“Do you remember me upstairs reviewing ballots, and you came upstairs — do you remember what you said?” Rowell asked.
“No, I don’t,” Stocker said.
“You are saying everything you told me — you don’t remember nothing?” Rowell asked.
At that point, lawyers for the county objected, and the line of questioning stopped.
David Callaway attended the court proceeding but declined comment.
“Don’t ever ask me,” Callaway said when asked whether he would like to say anything. “I have nothing to say to you guys.”
Under state law, no one can act as a messenger and pick up ballots for others from the clerk, or as a bearer who delivers more than three filled-out ballots (in addition to their own) to the Board of Elections. Those who act as messengers or bearers must under law be designated by the voters to handle their specific ballots.
Rowell also took testimony from Enestor Echevarria, an Atlantic City Democratic Committee member who said he worked with the Callaway political organization until about eight years ago, when “they falsely accused me of going against them.”
Echevarria works for the Pleasantville School District as a custodian, he said, and is a member of the Pleasantville Education Association.
“I was working with them almost 15 years,” Echevarria said of the Callaways. He alleged the Callaways collect vote-by-mail ballots from people in person, have the voters sign the certificates, and pretend to seal them but leave them open.
Then, if the person’s ballot isn’t filled out the way they want, they fill out a new one and substitute it using empty ballots they somehow obtain, Echevarria testified.
He also testified the Callaways have a machine that heats sealed ballots to open them.
Craig and David Callaway have repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing.
Rowell also took testimony from Pleasantville Education Association members who said they were harassed by members of the Callaway family for supporting her; Deputy County Clerk Michael Sommers, and clerks to the Board of Elections Susan Sandman and Bill Sacchinelli, who mostly testified to process.
Some candidates in the 2019 election blamed misuse of mail-in ballots by the Callaway machine for their defeats, including Republican Atlantic City Council candidate Sharon Zappia and GOP Assembly candidates Phil Guenther and John Risley.
