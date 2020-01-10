WILDWOOD — More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in the city's annual Polar Bear Plunge at 1 p.m. Saturday on the beach outside the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New Jersey.
Registration starts at 10 a.m.
Weather around plunge time is expected to be cloudy with an air temperature in the mid-50s and water temperatures in the low 40s.
For 50 years, Special Olympics New Jersey has provided year-round sports training and athletic competition in 24 Olympic-type sports for more than 26,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, free of charge.
