Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — The body of a 25-year-old man missing since Oct. 11 was found Oct. 30 in the city, said his aunt Kelly Wilson.
Police on Oct. 31 confirmed finding a body, though they did not identify it. On Tuesday, city police confirmed that it was the body of Maxwell Pepe after he was positively identified by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.
They added that the nature of his death was not considered suspicious.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Officers from the Ventnor Police Department visited her niece’s home on behalf of the Atlantic City Police Department about midnight Wednesday to break the news, Wilson said.
Pepe, who has lived in Atlantic City and Ventnor his entire life, was working as a driver in the city, Wilson said. He had been robbed days before he went missing and told his uncle he felt threatened by someone, she said.
Officers on Wednesday responded to the 700 block of Harris Place in reference to a deceased man found inside a residence, police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Fair said. The body — the only one found in the city in the previous 24 hours — was taken to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Fair said.
Pepe’s family and friends had searched the city and surrounding area in recent weeks, putting up fliers and knocking on doors, in the hope of bringing him home.
Muslim Jumah prayer
Muslim Jumah prayer
Muslim Jumah prayer
Muslim Jumah prayer
Muslim Jumah prayer
Muslim Jumah prayer
Muslim Jumah prayer
Muslim Jumah prayer
Muslim Jumah prayer
Some of the leaders of Masjid Al-Hera in Atlantic City
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.