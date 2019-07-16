PLEASANTVILLE — Police responded to three separate car accidents Tuesday in the city, two of which happened within just over an hour of each other and just more than a mile apart on the Atlantic City Expressway.
The accidents involved more than 10 people, police said.
In the afternoon, drivers headed east on the expressway experienced significant delays after two accidents involving seven vehicles and 10 people shifted traffic into one lane.
The first accident happened at 2:48 p.m. at milepost 4.1, State Police Lt. Theodore Schafer said. It involved three vehicles, including a tractor trailer.
At the scene, a truck with the name “American Way U.S. Mail” on the side appeared to have struck a red Chevrolet SUV on the driver’s side.
Flares directed drivers to the right side of the road heading east into Atlantic City, and South Jersey Transportation Authority employees could be seen sweeping glass from the road.
A second accident occurred on the expressway as a result of the backed-up traffic, Pleasantville police Capt. Matthew Hartman said.
According to State Police, that accident, which occurred at 3:51 p.m. at milepost 5.4, involved five people in four vehicles.
All lanes had reopened to traffic by 5 p.m.
There was no word on the severity of the injuries, but Schafer said both accidents were considered serious.
Earlier that morning, at 8:04 a.m., police responded to a single-car accident at California Drive and New Road. According to Hartman, a driver swerved to avoid a bicyclist and struck a utility pole.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.