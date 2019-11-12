EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police on Tuesday night were investigating a car crash at the Black Horse Pike and Genoa Avenue in the West Atlantic City section of the township.

The crash appeared to involve a flipped pickup truck and several cars parked in the lot of Lighthouse Motors, a used-car dealership.

Police officials did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments