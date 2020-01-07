EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one car overturned Monday night on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Just after 6 p.m., a blue Nissan Rogue was traveling in the westbound lanes near milepost 8 when another car hit the Rogue, causing it to overturn. The at-fault car left the scene and has not been located, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
The left lane was closed for about an hour and the scene was cleared just before 9 p.m., Goez said.
The driver of the Rogue was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.