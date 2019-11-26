EGG HARBOR CITY — State and city police are looking for a missing city resident, according to a post on the State Police's Facebook page.
Quanyaves Lindsay, 41, was last seen about 11 p.m. Sunday on Baltimore Avenue driving a 2015 green Dodge Hellcat, State Police said. He is known to visit the Philadelphia area.
Lindsay is a black man, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers, State Police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-965-2901.
— Vincent Jackson
