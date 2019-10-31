Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — As the investigation continues into the death of a girl who was ejected from the Super Sizzler ride at the Harvest Festival last month, State Police are asking the public to help identify the parents of a boy who was in the same cart, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page.
"Detectives believe that the juvenile may have information that may assist them in the death investigation," the post states. "Therefore, detectives would like to speak with the juvenile and his parents."
The accident happened Oct. 12. Hailey McMullen, of Deerfield, was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she was pronounced dead.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A guest was injured on a ride at Storybook Land on Friday and required…
The ride she was on has been dismantled, Skelly’s Amusements in Williamstown, told NBC10.
The Super Sizzler, also called "Xtreme," has had no apparent infractions since 2016 but more than 100 maintenance violations since 1997, including on its "restraints/containment" and lap bars, according to inspection records obtained by The Press of Atlantic City through an Open Public Records Act request.
Skelly's did not respond to a request for comment.
All violations noted by inspectors in the past have been remedied, the state Department of Community Affairs told NBC10.
Crowds at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County mourned the loss of a…
Another inspection from two days earlier noted issues with chains for multiple lap bars' shock absorbers. The order said the violations had to be removed by August 2003.
In 2007, the inspector noted unsecure entrance and exit gates, improperly labeled disconnect switches and damage to fiberglass car bodies. The inspection document says the "passenger carrying devices" are not free from sharp edges or damage.
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.