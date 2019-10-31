101519_nws_accident 6

The Xtreme Super Sizzler amusement ride is shown at the site of the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival, where a 10-year-old girl died in October.

 Charles J. Olson / For The Press

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — As the investigation continues into the death of a girl who was ejected from the Super Sizzler ride at the Harvest Festival last month, State Police are asking the public to help identify the parents of a boy who was in the same cart, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page. 

"Detectives believe that the juvenile may have information that may assist them in the death investigation," the post states. "Therefore, detectives would like to speak with the juvenile and his parents."

The accident happened Oct. 12. Hailey McMullen, of Deerfield, was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she was pronounced dead.

The ride she was on has been dismantled, Skelly’s Amusements in Williamstown, told NBC10.

The Super Sizzler, also called "Xtreme," has had no apparent infractions since 2016 but more than 100 maintenance violations since 1997, including on its "restraints/containment" and lap bars, according to inspection records obtained by The Press of Atlantic City through an Open Public Records Act request. 

Skelly's did not respond to a request for comment.

All violations noted by inspectors in the past have been remedied, the state Department of Community Affairs told NBC10.

Rides like the Super Sizzler are subject to annual inspections by the DCA's Carnival and Amusement Safety Unit, said Tammori Petty, a DCA spokeswoman.

In 1998, Skelly's had orders to cease operation of the ride until violations were addressed.

One order that year said, "Lap Bar Latch not working properly — unsafe! Car shut down until fixed," with "shut down" underlined twice.

An order-to-cease violation citing worn brakes in 2001 says the owner who was served the order "refused to sign."

Another inspection from two days earlier noted issues with chains for multiple lap bars' shock absorbers. The order said the violations had to be removed by August 2003.

In 2007, the inspector noted unsecure entrance and exit gates, improperly labeled disconnect switches and damage to fiberglass car bodies. The inspection document says the "passenger carrying devices" are not free from sharp edges or damage.

In 2011, an inspection document lists issues with the ride's "Fencing/Gates," "Vehicle Integrity," "Restraints/Containment," "Assembly/Fasteners" and "Electrical Equipment/Wiring."

A 2013 inspection again found issues with "Restraint/Containment." 

Inspectors examining rides like Xtreme look at all welds and fasteners, all clearances around the ride and observe a test run without passengers to see that it operates properly, Petty said.

The Carnival and Amusement Safety Unit tries to conduct additional inspections while travelling shows are setting up rides at their first stop of the season, Petty said. 

Rides that are transported undergo the same inspection with an "emphasis on whether the ride has been assembled correctly and is sufficiently supported," Petty said.

Operational inspections are done while the ride is in use by the public, too, Petty said.

Inspectors also check that maintenance schedules are followed, and that safety bulletins issued by manufacturers are complied with, Petty said.

