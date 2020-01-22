Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The shift in mayors this month from Republican Anthony Coppola to Democrat Jim Gorman broke the township’s political factions into three camps, as exhibited by Tuesday’s Township Council meeting.
The Democrats — Gorman, Mary Crawford and Frank Santo — were joined by Robert Maldonado, who was voted onto the council as a Republican, to take control of the government during the Jan. 2 reorganization meeting.
Gorman is now the mayor, and Crawford is deputy mayor, replacing Rich Clute. The same seven members have been serving together for the past two years, and unless someone resigns, they will be on the council for another two years.
This change broke the political factions into three camps, with some overlap. Representatives from all three camps made up the approximately 200 people Tuesday night who filled the Municipal Court and caused at least 10 on- and off-duty uniformed police officers to be present.
The pro-Coppola side sees Maldonado as a turncoat.
They are happy with the way the township has been running and don’t see why Maldonado decided to side with the Democrats. The crowd repeatedly asked him what was wrong that needed to be changed.
In a letter that appeared in The Press on Jan. 15, Maldonado wrote that he voted for a switch in mayor because he thought there was too much favoritism to those in the “good old boys club.”
The attacks Maldonado has received, particularly racial slurs on social media, caused a faction of the township to stick up for him. They say he is a veteran, a family man and a good person.
The third faction wants the seven council members to work together for the good of the township.
Tuesday’s meeting started with Coppola making a motion to invalidate the reorganization meeting of Jan. 2 because he said the coordination through text messages and emails among Gorman, Crawford, Santo and Maldonado constituted a violation of the open meetings law. The text messages were blown up and put on poster boards in the room.
Coppola’s motion did not pass.
The November township election, which saw three Republicans re-elected — Coppola, Clute and Tony DiPietro — was particularly nasty and dragged former Republican Mayor Don Purdy, who has been off the council for two years, into the fray.
Purdy, who was a councilman for eight years, was accused in a letter signed by Gorman and sent out during the political season of political corruption and payouts, personal enrichment and incompetence.
Last month, Purdy filed a tort notice, or notice of intent to sue, for libel against the township. On Tuesday, he asked Gorman and Maldonado whether they knew the details behind actions they voted for earlier in the meeting.
“Any respect I had for you, sir, is out the window,” Purdy told Maldonado.
Maldonado also made a statement at the start of the meeting, after Coppola, saying he was verbally attacked in the parking lot after the Jan. 2 reorganization.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Maldonado’s absences from past council meetings were brought up, but he said that was due to injuries sustained on the job during an incident at Oakcrest High School in Hamilton Township.
“I will always choose good government over blind partisanship. There is no Republican or Democratic way to take out the trash, fill a pothole or balance a budget,” Maldonado wrote to The Press.
In between the warring factions, there are people like Anna Jezycki, who has lived in the township for 50 years and attends virtually every council meeting.
Maldonado is a good father, Jezycki said, but he disappointed her because he betrayed the vote of the people.
Jezycki asked the crowd to stay involved with township government like they were Tuesday night and to continue to go to meetings.
“Be proactive. Be part of the solution,” Jezycki said.
