The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is studying the possibility of purchasing or o…

State Senate President Steve Sweeney wants the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to …

New York Air Show

THE 2019 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW TAKES FLIGHT THIS WEEKEND AT NEW YORK STEWART AIRPORT

Date: Aug 22, 2019

Press Release Number: 133-2019

This year’s headliners are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Royal Air Force Red Arrows

With two of the world’s premiere flying squadrons leading the way, the New York International Air Show returns to New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) this weekend.

The Blue Angels, the legendary U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron formed in 1946, and Britain’s Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, or Red Arrows, are headlining the show. The event also will feature the Northeast U.S. debut of the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, and more than 30 of the nation’s top military and civilian performers.

Gates are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25, with flight performances scheduled for 12 p.m. until 4 pm. The exhibition and viewing area encompass more than 40 acres on the south side of the airfield. Located about 60 miles north of New York City in rural Orange County, SWF has an 11,000-foot runway that can accommodate large aircraft.

“The event draws thousands of people from all over, and we are thrilled to continue this wonderful partnership,” said New York Stewart General Manager Ed Harrison. “This is not just a spectacular event for aviation revelers, but it’s a positive for the airport and for the region.”

“New York Stewart International Airport is the perfect venue to host an event of this magnitude for the greater New York City metro market,” said Bryan Lilley, chairman of the New York International Air Show. “This is the third international team we have hosted at Stewart in just five years, so we’ve branded the show as international in 2019 and expect it to just continue to grow.”

An estimated 15,000 people are expected to attend each day of the event, which is projected to contribute approximately $5 million to the region’s economy.

Tickets may be purchased online here or by phone at 877-766-8158.

Contact:

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

212-435-7777

Founded in 1921, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. The agency’s network of aviation, ground, rail, and seaport facilities is among the busiest in the country, supports more than 550,000 regional jobs, and generates more than $23 billion in annual wages and $80 billion in annual economic activity. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center site, where the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center is now the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. The Port Authority receives no tax revenue from either the State of New York or New Jersey or from the City of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information, please visit http://www.panynj.gov.