MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A downed utility pole has closed a portion of Route 9 in the Swainton section of the township, police said Thursday morning.
From Avalon Boulevard to Route 83 is closed, according to a news release from township police. It’s expected to reopen at 2 p.m.
