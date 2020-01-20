PLEASANTVILLE — A portion of Washington Avenue is blocked off by city police Monday morning while crews address a downed pole caused by a crash.
A crew from Atlantic City Electric responded to the intersection of Route 9 and Washington Avenue after a vehicle hit a 45-foot utility pole, company spokesman Jake Sneeden said. After the first dispatched crew assessed the situation, an additional crew was called to the scene to replace the downed pole.
The crash impacted service to less than five customers, and Sneeden said they anticipate to have work completed by early afternoon.
City police are stationed on Washington Avenue at the Somerset Avenue and Route 9 intersections.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to city police for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
