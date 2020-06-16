050120_nws_mailman

Holly Donath, left, receives the day’s mail from Mike O’Brien at the Shore Physicians Group Surgeons building.

BELLMAWR — A new U.S. Postal Service program is aimed at preventing dog attacks on letter carriers, which local officials say are a "serious concern."

The Postal Service recently introduced the PAWS Program. As part of the initiative, a dog paw sticker will be placed on the outside of a mailbox where there is a known dog in the immediate area. A yellow sticker indicates a dog lives at the next delivery address. An orange sticker means a dog lives at that address.

The sticker will act as a reminder to proceed with caution when the carrier approaches the area. Customers will also receive a card explaining the program.

Local post offices began placing the paw stickers on mailboxes, where appropriate, on Friday, Postal Service officials said.

The Postal Service said the stickers are especially important if the carrier delivers a package to the door of the residence. 

In addition to reducing dog bites and attacks, the PAWS Program may help dog owners avoid liability in the event of an attack, the Postal Service said.

