ATLANTIC CITY — Battle lines have been drawn over control of the city as elected officials, local leaders and residents prepare to mount an all-out attack against the referendum to change the form of government.
"This is a defining moment in all our lives," Mayor Marty Small Sr. told a standing-room only crowd Monday night during a community meeting inside Council Chambers at City Hall. "This is not a meeting to say 'What if?' This is a meeting to say 'Let’s prepare to go to war.'"
After remaining mostly silent on a petition effort that began in June to alter the city's form of government, Atlantic City's elected officials and civic leaders gathered to formulate a game-plan and rally the community.
More than 100 people, including eight of the nine elected council members and a councilman-elect who will take office next month, attended. Another meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
"I believe in my heart of hearts — and can't nobody tell me different — (there) is absolutely no way in hell that we're going to let this happen, as a group," Small said, referencing his colleagues on City Council. "It's either people are for us, or they against us. We're not dealing with the fence-riders."
Last week, a political action committee called Atlantic City Residents for Good Government submitted a formal petition with 3,033 signatures to the City Clerk in support of changing the government from its current mayor-council form to a council-manager format.
The clerk's office has 20 days to certify the signatures — the petition needed less than 1,000 to be valid — and, if accepted, a citywide special election will be held in January.
Bob McDevitt, chairman of the PAC and president of Unite Here Local 54, the casino workers union, said the proposed form of government would create "streamlined, efficient and morally responsible leadership."
"By passing this referendum, Atlantic City residents will enjoy safe, clean streets, a balanced budget, lower property taxes and smart growth which will result in new development that will raise the living standards of all Atlantic City residents," McDevitt said in a statement after the petition was submitted.
McDevitt, former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey and Resorts CEO/President Mark Giannantonio have all worked, in some capacity, to support the petition. Bailey has contributed more than $126,000 to the PAC, according to filings with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission. Labor unions from across the state, including Iron Workers Local 399, the union for which Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, serves as general vice president, have also donated to Atlantic City Residents for Good Government.
Under state law, the petition needed signatures equaling 15% of the voter turnout in the last general election, or 935 registered voters. In order for the referendum results to be valid, at least 30% of the turnout in the last general election, or 1,870 people, must cast ballots.
The Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016 — the legislation that placed Atlantic City under state oversight for five years — allows for successful referendum efforts to be treated as advisory, meaning the state agency in charge of the city, the Department of Community Affairs, has the authority to reject a ballot decision regardless of the electorate’s choice.
Lisa Ryan, a spokesperson for the DCA, said the agency was aware of the submitted petition, but declined to comment further.
The petition group is seeking to change the makeup of government to a council-manager form implemented under the 1923 Municipal Manager Law. The change would reduce the number of council members from nine to five and eliminate a directly elected mayor. Under the 1923 council-manager form, nonpartisan elections would be held in May and at-large elected officials would serve four-year terms beginning in July.
Rather than an elected mayor serving as the city’s chief executive, a certified municipal manager would be hired by the governing body to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city, including preparing a budget, negotiating contracts and handling most personnel matters.
A mayor would be selected annually from among the at-large council members and preside over public meetings.
