NORTHFIELD — City Council on April 14 unanimously approved a municipal budget that will decrease the property-tax rate slightly from $0.968 per $100 of assessed value to $0.963.
The city's general budget is $13,304,442, of which $8,442,419 is to be raised through local tax levy. That amount is $63,112 less than the amount raised by taxes in 2019.
The average home in Northfield is assessed at $218,158.
The public hearing on the budget was held on Zoom in accordance with state social distancing guidelines. Residents were able to view the budget on the city website prior to the meeting and were able to attend the meeting virtually and ask questions of council members.
Mayor Erland Chau said this year’s budget reflects a deliberate path of structuring the city and services within its means. He added it makes Northfield a well-run, safer and more livable community and maintains the city services residents are accustomed to while still investing in the city’s future.
Council President Frank Perri credited the tax decrease to a decrease in the number of tax appeals filed, a ratable drop of only $6.5 million over the past 12 months, shared municipal court services with neighboring Linwood, a restructuring in the Fire Department, the use of part-time employees, favorable construction fees, a resurgence of homes being rehabilitated, city debt being paid off and improved tax collections.
Point taxes up 2.9 cents under proposed budget
SOMERS POINT — If approved as proposed, property owners will see a 2.96-cent increase on their municipal tax bill based on the budget introduced by City Council on April 23.
The 2020 spending plan of $16,712,582 calls for $11,536,693 to be raised by property taxes. The budget as proposed is $1.4 million less than last year’s overall budget of $18,126,223. The proposed budget will increase the tax rate to $1.0186 per $100 of assessed property value, up from $0.989 in 2019.
The average home in Somers Point is assessed at $210,015, according to the budget document on the Somers Point website. The tax increase would translate to residents in a home assessed at the city average paying $5.17 more per month, or an annual increase of $62.04.
The amount to be raised by taxes of $11,536,693 is up $262,004 over 2019 and includes the use of $1,996,211 in surplus. Included in the city’s budget is $5,175,889 in miscellaneous revenue derived from alcohol beverage licenses, municipal court fees, fines and permits, hotel fees and cable franchise fees.
According to city Administrator Wes Swain, the public hearing on the budget is slated for 7 p.m. May 28. It will likely be a virtual meeting.
LINWOOD — Property owners will not see an increase in their local municipal tax bill this year.
City Council on April 22 introduced its $13,480,513 budget, which calls for $8,804,335 to be raised by property taxes. That spending plan reflects an increase of $69,959 over 2019 but, according to Mayor Darren Matik, will not change the tax rate or impact the amount to be collected via taxes.
The municipal tax rate of $0.946 per $100 of assessed property value remains static for 2020. The average home assessment in Linwood is $298,933, according to city Chief Financial Officer Anthony Strazzeri.
Matik credited privatizing landscaping services for the city, sharing services with other municipalities — such as courts with Northfield and police dispatch and sewer with Egg Harbor Township — and a leveling off of successful tax appeals in the city, with less than 60 last year compared with 230 in 2017.
Residents can learn more about the budget at a council meeting 6 p.m. May 13, via Zoom. Budget committee chairman Matt Levinson and Strazzeri will present the city’s spending plan then.
Boys swimming Meet of Champions
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco swims the 200-yard freestyle in 1:35.17 at the Meet of Champions on Sunday, taking home first place and breaking his own meet record that he set at Saturday’s preliminaries. (ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press)
Mainland's Press Swimmers of the Year
Destin Lasco, is the Press Boys Swimmer of the Year. March 11, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Mainland's Press Swimmers of the Year
Destin Lasco, is the Press Boys Swimmer of the Year. March 11, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Destin Lasco deserves his own podium
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco won two events in Sunday's state individual swimming championships.
Boys swimming Meet of Champions
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco wins the 200-yard freestyle at the Meet of Champions in 2019. Lasco skipped his senior high school season to train for the Olympics.
Boys swimming Meet of Champions
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco dives into the 200-yard freestyle at the Meet of Champions on Sunday, finishing in 1:35.17 to take home first place and breaking his own meet record that he set at Saturday’s preliminaries. (ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press)
Boys swimming Meet of Champions
Mainland's Destin Lasco shakes hands with Delbarton's Jack Alexy after taking first in the 200-yard freestyle on Sunday, breaking his own meet record from Saturday's preliminaries. (ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press)
022419_spt_mainlandswim 6
Mainland’s Destin Lasco competes during his team’s victory over Scotch Plains-Fanwood for the state championship on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
022019_spt_mainland
Mainland’s Destin Lasco places first in 200 Free against Manasquan in the state semi finals boys swimming at Gloucester County Institute of Technology, in Sewell NJ Tuesday Feb 19, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
022019_spt_mainland
Mainland's Destin Lasco places first in 200 Free against Manasquan in the state semi finals boys swimming at Gloucester County Institute of Technology, in Sewell NJ Tuesday Feb 19, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Mainland's vs. Manasquan in the state semi finals
Mainland's Destin Lasco places first in 400 Free against Manasquan in the state semi finals boys swimming at Gloucester County Institute of Technology, in Sewell NJ Tuesday Feb 19, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
021519_spt_mainland 7
Ocean City’s Luke Bowman competes in the 100 butterfly during Thursday’s South Jersey Pubic B final at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. Below, Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco swims the breaststroke portion of the 200 individual medley. He won the race in 1 minute, 49.3 seconds. ‘It never gets old. It’s so nice to share this with people you train with every day and you go to class with every day,’ Lasco said of the Mustangs’ fifth straight sectional championship.
021519_spt_mainland 4
Mainland’s Destin Lasco smiles at teammates during Thursday’s meet with Ocean City at GCIT on February 14, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
021519_spt_mainland 3
Mainland's Destin Lasco swims the breststroke during Thursday's meet with Ocean City at GCIT on February 14, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
020119_spt_swimming
Mainland’s Destin Lasco wins the 200 freestyle. He and McClintock won the Outstanding Swimmer awards.
011619_spt_swimming
Mainland Regional Destin Lasco places first in 200 Free against Egg Harbor Township during swim meet at Mainland Regional High School Tuesday Jan 15, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
011619_spt_swimming
Mainland's Destin Lasco races toward victory and a national scholastic record in the 200-meter freestyle during a meet against Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday.
HSLive.me.
Jim Ellis
Ellis Jim Ellis, a 2019 inductee into the American Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Ellis is associated with the Philadelphia-based PDR Swimming and was the subject of the 2007 film ‘Pride.’ Destin Lasco, a Mainland Regional High School student, has been training with Ellis and PDR to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Destin Lasco coaches
Helping to further the swimming career of Mainland Regional High School student Destin Lasco are, from left, Dave Durden, the coach at Cal-Berkeley and of the U.S. men's national team at the 2021 Olympics; Jim Ellis, a 2019 inductee into the American Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame and subject of the 2007 film 'Pride,' and Dave Klemic, Lasco's strength and conditioning coach. Lasco has been training with Ellis' PDR Swimming, based in Philadelphia, to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Destin Lasco
Destin Lasco, a Mainland Regional High School student who competes for USA Swimming, talks with Dimitar Petrov, center, coach of the Pleasantville Aquatics Club, and Dave Klemic, a Mainland alumnus and former NFL player who is Lasco’s strength and conditioning coach.
Destin Lasco
Lasco Destin Lasco Mainland Regional H.S. USA Swimming
Destin Lasco 1
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco, left, with Dave Klemic, his strength and conditioning coach. Klemic is a Mainland alumnus who played briefly in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Destin Lasco 2019
Mainland Regional High School senior Destin Lasco competed last week at the U.S. Open swim meet in Atlanta. Lasco is preparing for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Destin Lasco commits
Mainland Regional junior Destin Lasco owns five individual national records and is regarded one of the best high school swimmers in the country. He made a verbal commitment to swim at NCAA Division I University of California.
011619_spt_swimming
Mainland Regional Destin Lasco places first in 200 Free against Egg Harbor Township during swim meet at Mainland Regional High School Tuesday Jan 15, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Mainland boys dominate in the pool
Meet of Champions on Sunday in Deptford Township. With their medals, from left: Joe Rogers, Destin Lasco, Glenn Lasco and Brett Clauhs.
121418_spt_lasco
Mainland’s Destin Lasco competes in the 400 freestyle against Millville, swim meet at Mainland Regional High School Thursday Dec 12, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
121418_spt_lasco
Mainland’s Destin Lasco competes in the 400 freestyle against Millville, swim meet at Mainland Regional High School Thursday Dec 12, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
121418_spt_lasco
Mainland's Destin Lasco after competing in the 400 freestyle against Millville, swim meet at Mainland Regional High School Thursday Dec 12, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
121418_spt_lasco
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco is the returning two-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year. Now a junior, the 17-year-old Linwood resident will look to help lead the Mustangs to a fourth straight state Public B title. ‘It’ll take a total team effort this year,’ Mainland coach Brian Booth said. competes in the 400 freestyle against Millville, swim meet at Mainland Regional High School Thursday Dec 12, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
121418_spt_lasco
Mainland’s Destin Lasco competes in the 400 freestyle against Millville on Dec. 12. , swim meet at Mainland Regional High School Thursday Dec 12, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
121418_spt_lasco
Mainland's Destin Lasco competes in the 400 freestyle against Millville, swim meet at Mainland Regional High School Thursday Dec 12, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Destin Lasco
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Destin Lasco, Swimming, 2020
Mainland standout Destin Lasco set three individual and two relay national records as a sophomore last winter.
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Swimmer of the Year: Destin Lasco, Mainland Regional, So.
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR DESTIN LASCO, Mainland Regional, So.
One of the top scholastic swimmers in the country, he continued to give Mainland national recognition. Lasco set individual National Swim Coaches Association public school meters records in the 200 medley relay, the 400 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. He also led the Mustangs to two NISCA relay marks. Mainland, with Lasco in each race, owns seven of the 11 public school meters marks, including all three relays.
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional sophomore Destin Lasco has participated in seven national scholastic swim records, including several relay marks with his Mustangs teammates.
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School’s Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2018. Thursday, March 8
Mainland swim
Mainland Regional won the boys 400-yard freestyle relay at the season-ending Meet of Champions on Sunday in Deptford Township. With their medals, from left: Joe Rogers, Destin Lasco, Glenn Lasco and Brett Clauhs. Below, Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace swims to a meet record in the girls 500 race. Her winning time was 4 minutes, 46.27 seconds.
Mainland swim 3
Mainland Regional won the boys 400-yard freestyle relay at the season-ending Meet of Champions on Sunday in Deptford Township. With their medals, from left: Joe Rogers, Destin Lasco, Glenn Lasco and Brett Clauhs. Below, Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace swims to a meet record in the girls 500 race. Her winning time was 4 minutes, 46.27 seconds.
Glenn Lasco
Lasco Glenn Lasco Mainland Regional won the boys 400-yard freestyle relay at the season-ending Meet of Champions on Sunday in Deptford Township. With their medals, from left: Joe Rogers, Destin Lasco, Glenn Lasco and Brett Clauhs. Below, Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace swims to a meet record in the girls 500 race. Her winning time was 4 minutes, 46.27 seconds.
Glenn Lasco, Mainland Regional, Sr.
GLENN LASCO Mainland Regional, Sr.
A third-year first-team Press All-Star and and one of Mainland's leading swimmers. Finished second in the 200 freestyle and 100 free at the Meet of Champions, and was on two winning relays. Lasco won the 200-meter free in a meet-record 1:52.49 and took the 100 butterfly at the Forde CAL Meet. He'll also swim for Lehigh next year. Glenn is the older brother of Destin Lasco.
Mainland Regional 400-yard freestyle relay team
Mainland Regional's 400-yard freestyle relay team with their medals after winning the event at the Meet of Champion, from left: Joe Rogers, Destin Lasco, Glenn Lasco and Brett Clauhs. They won in 3 minutes, 2.43 seconds.
022618_spt_bswimming 219
Mainland’s Destin Lasco swims the 100 backstroke in the NJSIAA state championship at The College of New Jersey sunday Feb. 25, 2018. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)
South Jersey Group B boys swimming final
Destin Lasco dominated opponents in the 100-yard backstroke, winning in 47.60 seconds. Wednesday, February 14
Mainland Regional boys 200-meter medley relay team
Erik Truong, shown in action in February, competes for Mainland Regional. On Jan. 9, Truong joined with brothers Destin and Glenn Lasco and Joe Rogers to set a National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association public-school meters record in 1 minute, 43.99 seconds. The Mustangs set the mark in a win over Millville in Linwood.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
South Jersey Group B boys swimming final
Destin Lasco was all smiles after dominating opponents in the 100-yard backstroke, winning in 47.60 seconds. Wednesday, February 14
Destin Lasco was all smiles after dominating opponents in the 100-yard backstroke, winning in 47.60 seconds. Wednesday, February 14
Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swim Championship
Destin Lasco smiles as he recieves a gold medal for the 200-meter individual medley. He took first place in 2:01.33, beating his own old meet record of 2:03.17. Thursday, February 1
Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swim Championship
Destin Lasco beat his own meet record from 2015 in the 200-meter individual medley, taking first place in 2:01.33. Lasco's old record was 2:03.17. Thursday, February 1
Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swim Championship
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco beats his 2017 meet record in the boys 200-meter individual medley Thursday at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships. He finished in 2 minutes, 1.33 seconds, easily breaking his previous mark of 2:03.17.
HSLive.me.
MAINLAND
Destin Lasco swimmer of Mainland Regional one of three outstanding athletes that are getting national recognition Tuesday Jan 9 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
MAINLAND
Kylee Watson, left basketball player Destin Lasco, middle swimmer and Alyssa Aldridge, right runner of Mainland Regional three outstanding athletes that are getting national recognition Tuesday Jan 9 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
MAINLAND
Senior Alyssa Aldridge, left, and sophomores Kylee Watson and Destin Lasco have a camaraderie that helps them handle the attention they get because of their athletic accomplishments.
Ocean City at Mainland Regional boys swimming
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco prepares to take off for the 200-meter medley relay team to win in 1:50.85. The Mustangs defeated the visiting Red Raiders 105-65 on Tuesday. Tuesday, December 5
Mainland Regional homecoming
The 2017 Homecoming King and Queen for the Mainland Regional High School sophomore class are Destin Lasco and Grace Gallagher. Friday, October 27
Mainland Regional homecoming
Destin Lasco and Grace Gallagher, the sophomore representatives on 2017 Mainland Regional High School homecoming court, enter the field to applause.
Boys swimmer of the year: Destin Lasco, Mainland Regional
Lasco
Destin Lasco
Mainland Regional High School freshman Destin Lasco set National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meters records in the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle and was part of Mainland’s record-setting 400 and 200 freestyle relays.
Boys swimmer of the year: Destin Lasco, Mainland Regional
Destin Lasco of Mainland Regional High School is The Press' Boys Swimmer of the Year. At the State Swimming Championships, he had four wins and three meet marks.
Destin Lasco
Lasco Mainland Regional High School freshman Destin Lasco set National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meters records in the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle and was part of Mainland’s record-setting 400 and 200 freestyle relays.
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland's Destin Lasco (left) and EHT's Cristian Bell, at the start of the 100 Back Stroke. NJSIAA Individual Boys Swimming State Championships held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell. Sundady March 5, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland’s Destin Lasco in the 200 individual medley. NJSIAA Individual Boys Swimming State Championships held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell. Sundady March 5, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland's Destin Lasco competes in the 100 Back Stroke. NJSIAA Individual Boys Swimming State Championships held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell. Sundady March 5, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland's Destin Lasco in the 200 individual medley. NJSIAA Individual Boys Swimming State Championships held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell. Sundady March 5, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland's Destin Lasco competes in the 100 Back Stroke. NJSIAA Individual Boys Swimming State Championships held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell. Sundady March 5, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland’s Destin Lasco set a meet record in the 200-yard IM at the Meet of Champions in 1 minute, 48.07 seconds.
Girls Swim Meet of Champions
Ocean City’s Amanda Nunan swims to victory in the girls 500 freestyle. Nunan won two races Sunday, giving her seven individual victories at the Meet of Champions for her scholastic career. Below, Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco, left, and Egg Harbor Township’s Cristian Bell start the boys 100 backstroke. Lasco won the race in a meet-record time, and Bell took second place. Lasco also set a meet record in winning the 200 individual medley.
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland's Destin Lasco in the 200 individual medley. NJSIAA Individual Boys Swimming State Championships held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell. Sundady March 5, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer))
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland Regional’s Joey Rogers, front, Erik Truong, right, and Destin Lasco cheer on teammate Justin Liu as the Mustangs win the 200 medley relay.
200 medley relay, Mainland Regional
200 medley relay Mainland Regional
Destin Lasco, Fr.
Erik Truong, So.
Joey Rogers, Jr.
Justin Liu, Sr.
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland’s Destin Lasco, left, and EHT’s Cristian Bell, at the start of the 100 backstroke at the March 5 NJSIAA Individual Boys Swimming State Championships at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell.
Boyd Swim Meet of Champions
Mainland's Destin Lasco win the 100 Back Stroke. NJSIAA Individual Boys Swimming State Championships held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell. Sundady March 5, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Destin Lasco, Mainland Regional
DESTIN LASCO, Mainland Regional, Fr.
Outstanding all-around swimmer who brought the powerful Mustangs to an even-higher level. Lasco excelled in the big meets. He set or was part of four meet records in Division B at the South Jersey Coaches’ Meet. He had four wins and three meet marks at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships. At the State Swimming Championships, commonly called the Meet of Champions, he again had four wins and three meet marks.
MAINLAND SWIM D LASCO 078
Mainland’s Destin Lasco competes in the 200 medley against Scotch Plains Saturday Feb. 25, 2017 at TCNJ in Ewing. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTC CITY)
021717_spt_mainlandswim 4
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco places first in 100 meter backstroke at South Jersey Public B boys swimming final against Shawnee at Gloucester County Institute of Tech School in Sewell, NJ. Thursday Feb 16, 2017. Mainland Regional’s (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Mainland 200-yard freestyle relay All-Stars
Mainland Regional’s Joe Rogers, seen during a 2017 playoff meet, joined with fellow seniors Nick DiNofrio and Glenn Lasco and sophomore Destin Lasco to win the 200-yard freestyle relay race at the Meet of Champions, setting a meet record of 1 minute, 23.12 seconds
Mainland vs Shawnee for South Jersey Public B boys
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco helped lead the Mustangs to a 15-0 season and a state championship.
400 freestyle relay, Mainland Regional
Joey Rogers, Jr. Destin Lasco, Fr.Glenn Lasco, Jr.Justin Liu, Sr.
Destin Lasco
Mainland’s Destin Lasco was part of the national record-setting Mainland Regional relay team Monday.
calswimchamps
Mainland Regional’s Justin Liu wins the boys 50-meter freestyle at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Championships in Atlantic City Feb. 2. Liu broke two meet records, as did Ocean City’s Ryann Styer and Mainland’s Destin Lasco.
calswimchamps
Mainland Regional’s Justin Liu wins the boys 50-meter freestyle at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Championships in Atlantic City on Thursday. Liu broke two meet records, as did Ocean City’s Ryann Styer, below, and Mainland’s Destin Lasco, bottom.
Destin Lasco_138759032
Destin Lasco , seen practicing last summer with the Pleasantville Aquatics Club, has been among the key contributors to the Mainland Regional boys team’s undefeated season. He has participated in all four of the Mustangs’ national record-breaking events. Below, Brian Booth guides his team through a practice. Booth, the coach since 1998, says, ‘We have really good kids. Unfortunately, you can only put four in a relay. That’s the toughest part of this year. It’s always great when you’re winning, but there are some tough decisions that have to be made.’
St. Augustine Prep vs Mainland Regional
St. Augustine Prep vs Mainland Regional
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco wins the 200 IM in a national-
record 2:02.14 against St. Augustine Prep on Tuesday.
400 freestyle relay, Mainland Regional
400 freestyle relay Mainland Regional
Justin Liu, Sr.
Glenn Lasco, Jr.
Joey Rogers, Jr.
Destin Lasco, Fr.
mainland boys swimming
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco, Justin Liu, Brian McGroarty and Glenn Lasco pose after setting a new national record in the 400 meter freestyle relay on Friday in a meet against Southern Regional.
Destin Lasco headshot mugshot 2017
Mainland Regional’s Destin Lasco
Destin Lasco_138759026
Lasco Destin Lasco
