MULLICA TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the Mullica Township Police Department, at the request of Township Committee, as embattled Chief John Thompson prepares to retire Jan. 1.
"I didn't make that decision, the whole committee voted for it," said Committeeman Larry Riffle of the decision to invite the Prosecutor's Office. Riffle is in charge of public safety, including the Police Department.
"I did vote in favor, I do think it's a good idea," Riffle said.
But Riffle did not comment on why he thought it was necessary.
Thompson's attorney, Philip Burnham, declined to comment, and the Prosecutor's Office did not respond by mid-afternoon Tuesday to a request for comment.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Most of the township’s police force no longer wanted to work under soon-t…
On Aug. 3, the committee voted at a special meeting to accept Thompson's retirement as of Jan. 1, 2020. Committeewoman Kristi Hanselmann said at the time Thompson would work in an advisory capacity, meeting weekly with the acting chief, Capt. Brian Zeck, to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.
The township and Police Department have been riled by internal investigations of Thompson and disputes over contracts for Thompson and Zeck.
Zeck is the son-in-law of Mayor Chris Silva, who for a time headed up the public safety department. Some in town felt he was trying to push Thompson out of the job to benefit Zeck.
Others felt Thompson had alienated his department and many in town last year by trying to dismiss veteran Officer Paul “P.J.” Sarraf, who has sleep apnea and other medical conditions that prevent him from working late night and overnight shifts.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — The township committee made its final move to accept the chief of police’…
On the day an administrative hearing was due to be held regarding Sarraf's dismissal, Sarraf’s union attorney, Christopher A. Gray, negotiated an agreement to keep Sarraf on the job with some accommodation for his medical needs.
Silva, a retired police officer, gave up responsibility for the public safety committee in June, and has recused himself from votes affecting Thompson.
Through much of this year, the township had been negotiating with Thompson, with the committee proposing and then pulling a vote on a settlement with him over an internal investigation. The committee then gave him a retroactive pay raise and six months of paid administrative leave with the understanding he would retire Jan. 1.
Thompson had announced in June he was going on paid administrative leave for six months, then in July abruptly changed his mind and asked the committee to rescind his administrative leave. The committee agreed, and Thompson was due to return to work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.