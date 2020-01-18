Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cape May County Indivisible will host a protest rally Jan. 28 outside the Wildwoods Convention Center in response to a rally by President Donald Trump being held in the venue the same day.
"When hate comes to our backyard, we have a moral obligation to take action and not look away,” Shayla Woolfort, co-chairwoman of CMC Indivisible, which bills itself as a progressive, grassroots collective organizing for social, racial, reproductive and environmental justice. “We stand in solidarity with the historically marginalized communities that this administration is hurting.”
CMC Indivisible is co-hosting the event with more than two dozen other grassroots organizations, according to a news release. Speakers will include Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, Will Cunningham and Amy Kennedy, all of whom are running as Democrats for a chance to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
WILDWOOD — The stretch of Boardwalk in front of the Convention Center was eerily still and u…
“The goal is to act as a unified grassroots force,” said Cassandra Gatelein, another CMC Indivisible co-chairwoman. “Not everyone is going to like us protesting Trump’s visit, and that’s OK. But protest is patriotic — and it’s supposed to make people feel uncomfortable, because it’s bringing attention to what needs to be changed."
Other participating groups are New Jersey Working Families, ATNJ, NJ 11th for Change, Cooper River Indivisible, CD-2 Progressive Democrats, NJ7 Forward, South Jersey Women for Progressive Change, Collingswood Democratic Committee, South Jersey Progressive Democrats, STAND Central, United Progressive Democrats, NJ-08 for Progress, Hudson County Progressive Alliance, Our Revolution NJ, South Orange Maplewood Action, Indivisible Cranbury, District 4 Coalition for Change and People for Progress.
Trump is scheduled to appear at a Convention Center rally alongside the newly Republican Van Drew, who switched parties last month after voting against impeaching the president.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.