ATLANTIC CITY — The organizer of a Saturday Black Lives Matter protest who said he wanted to “shut down the city” over the holiday weekend said Thursday the demonstration is not just about police brutality but about “giving the people in the community what they deserve, which is an equal opportunity.”
The protest, which began at 1 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Building, is the latest of many demonstrations held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.
In a speech, protest organizer Steve Young praised Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as a business that was willing to work with the local Black community.
Officials had been concerned about the protest putting a damper on the first weekend the city's casinos have been open since mid-March, when they were closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Many protesters wore masks, as COVID-19 remains a concern.
Marty Small the mayor of Atlantic City talks to the protesters about police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Marty Small the mayor of Atlantic City walks with the protesters in the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Some of the signs brought to Saturday’s protest.
Protesters walk along Atlantic Avenue toward the Atlantic City Public Safety Building for a protest against police brutality and racism Saturday.
Marty Small the mayor of Atlantic City talks to the protesters about police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Hundreds of protesters march against police brutality Saturday in Atlantic City.
Hundreds of protesters came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism June 6.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, above, and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., below, were among the speakers during Saturday’s protest, but organizer Beau Smith said, ‘This is not a protest with the government.’
