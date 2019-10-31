Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Zachary Madle, left, stands silently beside his attorney, Steven P. Scheffler, at his arraignment before Judge Jeffrey J. Waldman in October 2018. Madle was indicted last month on one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of invasion of privacy in the alleged rape of a university freshman last February.
A Wildwood man charged with criminal sexual contact and posting sexually explicit photos of a woman on Snapchat without her permission has been denied pretrial intervention again.
Zachary Madle, 26, was charged in April 2018 and indicted in September of that year with two counts of invasion of privacy and one count of criminal sexual contact. The incident allegedly took place Feb. 15, 2017, at a Stockton University dorm.
Madle had applied for PTI after his indictment but was denied.
Madle’s attorney, Steven P. Scheffler, said he had filed an application to compel PTI over the objection of the prosecutor.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Stockton University physics professor with a history of retaliation an…
“The judge deliberated for a couple weeks and offered an opinion that the prosecutor did not abuse their discretion in denying Zach entry into PTI,” Scheffler said, adding he is still deciding on whether to appeal.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Madle’s charges are consistent with allegations made in one of three civil lawsuits filed in federal court that name Madle, Stockton and Madle’s former fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi, as defendants.
According to the civil suit filed in July 2018, the plaintiff, identified as M.R., alleges Madle raped her while she was unconscious and “posted videos of the sexual assault on his Snapchat account, which was available for 24 hours for the public to view.”
Court records show a stay of the civil proceedings until Madle’s criminal charges are resolved.
Madle’s next court date is Nov. 7 at the Atlantic County Criminal Complex before Judge Bernard DeLury.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
