UPPER TOWNSHIP — Tony Castagna grew up farming a small plot of land between Dennisville-Petersburg Road and Cedar Swamp Creek in the Petersburg section of the township, the same land his grandfather started farming a little over a century ago.
But he had never seen anything like this.
While a powerful storm tore toward the coast on the afternoon of July 1, clearing beaches and flooding streets, Castagna and his neighbors were pelted with the largest hailstones he ever saw.
The falling ice ripped through his plants and gathered in drifts on porches.
“It lasted about 20 minutes,” he said. “In that time, it just about destroyed everything I’d been working on for the past seven months.”
Castagna operates Tony’s Farm Market on Route 610, also known as Dennisville-Petersburg Road, connecting Tuckahoe Road to the historic village of Dennisville. Along the way, the road is lined with woods, farms, sand mining operations and a few neighborhoods.
Castagna said his father started the roadside market, which offers Jersey produce from his farm and others in the region. He hopes his beans will recover from the storm damage, and he may be able to salvage some of the corn, but his tomatoes and peppers took a beating.
“I had the prettiest pepper patch you’ve ever seen,” he said. He’s been growing peppers on the property since he was a child, he said, suggesting you can take his word for it that it was starting out as a good year.
Now, it looks more like a neat line of green twigs with a few leaves. The falling ice broke stems and stripped the leaves and young peppers from the plants, as it did with the tomato plants nearby. It’s too late to replant for this year.
“It’s too late in the season,” he said. Castagna makes his living off the tiny outside market. This year, he will have to rely on fruits and vegetables purchased from other farms.
“I don’t have a side job,” he said.
The storm also tore apart a shade he used at the stand and did other damage.
A neighbor on Tuckahoe Road, Bill Eisele, said he saw hail the size of golf balls falling.
“Our garden is really chewed up,” he said. His grandson, Luke Eisele, put in about $300 worth of plants this year, and lost them all. But a short way down the road at Petersburg United Methodist Church, there was plenty of rain but little or no hail or damage.
“If you went a quarter-mile away, it was a lot different,” said Bill Simmerman, owner of Misty Meadow sheep dairy, less than 1,000 feet from Tony’s Farm Market. “We were devastated, too.”
The hail damaged buildings, dented steel roofs and demolished crops. He said he was relieved no animals were injured. He has sheep and goats on the farm. In one instance, the wind picked up a goat shelter with a goat inside, but the animal walked out when it landed again.
“It looked like ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” Simmerman said.
It’s already been a tough year, he said, because camps and events planned at the farm needed to be canceled because of the pandemic. Other neighbors described damage to vehicles and downed branches.
“My truck looked like somebody dropped a load of gravel on it,” Simmerman said. He and Castagna described huge, jagged pieces of hail, and Castagna showed photos of what appeared to be a planter full of ice, which he described as looking ready for a keg. The plants inside were destroyed.
Hail is more common in the spring and fall, said Nick Carr, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, but large hail like what slammed Petersburg is actually more common in summer.
The process is complex, he said, but in simple terms, hail forms as ice in the high atmosphere. Sometimes, water accumulates on the pieces as it falls, and they too can freeze if the updraft is strong enough to push the pieces where the air is cold enough.
In spring and fall, Carr said, it is rare for storms to have enough strength to repeatedly push the ice pieces back to the higher elevations before they fall.
In a video Castagna posted to Facebook, large balls of hail can be seen splashing in his icy, flooded driveway. Filming from the safety of his garage, he said the falling ice tore everything to shreds as ice accumulated on the nearby roof.
The service had reports of hail the size of nickels and dimes near Ocean City that day, he said. Castagna said some of the pieces were the size of baseballs. Carr said that would be extremely unusual in New Jersey. Viewing the video, some were clearly larger than quarters.
It seems like the storm was much more intense in the small area of Upper Township.
“That’s not super uncommon,” Carr said. Sometimes the effects of a storm can be extremely localized.
Castagna described intense wind from one direction, then a pause followed by strong wind from the opposite direction. The rain was also intense, he said, rapidly turning his fields into mud.
Other neighbors said the air temperature dropped about 20 minutes in a short time. Friends and supporters of Castagna have taken to social media to call on people to visit his stand in the coming weeks, while one neighbor has set up a GoFundMe page to help Castagna recover some of his costs.
