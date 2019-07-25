A Mullica Township resident was bitten by a raccoon he was attempting to remove from his property, and the animal tested positive for rabies Thursday, Atlantic County health officials said.
The raccoon was found in the yard of a property in the 1500 block of Elwood-Weekstown Road, said Linda Gilmore, county public information officer. The animal appeared disoriented and staggered while walking, she said.
The county did not identify the bitten man, the hospital he went to for treatment or his condition Thursday.
A second bat collected in Pleasantville has tested positive for rabies, according to Atlanti…
In addition to the one human exposure, an investigation by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health also identified one possible exposure of the homeowner’s cat, Gilmore said.
The homeowner was advised to begin post-exposure rabies treatment, and the cat will receive a booster and be placed under a 45-day informal confinement as a precaution, Gilmore said.
This is the county’s fourth confirmed case of rabies this year, and the second involving a raccoon, Gilmore said. The other two cases were found in bats collected from Pleasantville, she said.
Rabies was confirmed in a bat in Pleasantville, the Atlantic County Division of Public Healt…
Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated, Gilmore said. Pet owners are advised to protect their pets with a rabies vaccination, which also helps protect their family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet, she said.
“Residents who find stray animals on their properties should call animal control for removal to help prevent the transmission of disease from animals that may be sick or unvaccinated,” said Patricia Diamond, Atlantic County public health officer, in a statement.
If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention, Gilmore said. All bites should be reported to the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.
The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats once a month at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville. The next clinic is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Dogs must be brought on leashes and cats in carriers. For more information, call 609-485-2345 or visit aclink.org/animalshelter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.