MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A racial slur was found painted on a telephone pole on a utility power access road in the Swainton neighborhood of the township Friday.
Police removed the slur immediately and are investigating the incident. No charges have been filed, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
The public display of a racial slur is a bias crime, in which a person commits, threatens or intimidates an individual or group based on their race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ethnicity, according to a state criminal statute.
“We have zero tolerance for bias crimes in Cape May County,” said Paul Skill, chief of detectives for the Prosecutor’s Office. “Law enforcement needs to know about any such incident (whether or not it is a crime) to first make sure that any victim’s needs are addressed, to assure the public that law enforcement will act when there is any bias incident or crime and that any perpetrators are found and criminal charged.”
