A rally in support of legislation that would expand access of driver’s licenses to immigrants is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in front of the offices of Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato.
The offices are located at 2312 New Road in Northfield.
The legislation would create two categories of driver’s licenses that would allow immigrants without legal status, certain senior citizens and others who can prove their New Jersey residency and identity a license for driving purposes only, according to a news release.
The legislation will be voted on in the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday and in the Senate Transportation Committee on Thursday.
“This legislation is a symbol of hope, dignity, and perseverance for the immigrant community” said Atlantic City Councilman-At-Large, Moisse “Mo” Delgado, in a news release. “For years advocates from all across the state have been fighting for this justice, and now that we are closer than ever before, we must ensure our Assembly representatives stand with our community and vote in favor of this legislation.”
Advocates of the legislation argue it will improve public safety on the state’s roads by ensuring newly insured and registered drivers are tested. They also argue it will boost the state’s economy by allowing immigrants to become fully mobile and participate in their local economies.
“Atlantic City’s strength lies in its diversity, and we are coming together and standing shoulder to shoulder with all our immigrant brothers and sisters because of what this legislation means to our community,” said Anjum Zia, Atlantic City 5th Ward councilman-elect.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.