ATLANTIC CITY — City government continued to realign itself following the abrupt departure of Mayor Frank Gilliam earlier this month.
City Council elected new leadership Wednesday night, elevating 1st Ward Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph to council president and At-large Councilman George Tibbitt to council vice president.
Randolph was unanimously elected. He had been serving as council vice president.
"I would like to thank my colleagues for having faith in me to take this seat," Randolph said. "I don't take it lightly, I don't take you lightly and I don't take it for granted. I'm here to do the will of the people and for the citizens of the City of Atlantic City."
Randolph, a Democrat, is running for reelection in November. He is being challenged by Republican Matthew McGrath and independent Geoff Rosenberger.
At-large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II was the lone “no” vote on Tibbitt’s nomination.
Fauntleroy, Tibbitt and At-large Councilman Moisse "Mo" Delgado ran on a joint ticket with Gilliam in 2017. Tibbitt quickly had a falling out with the former mayor over missing campaign checks.
Tibbitt was not present at Wednesday's meeting and did not respond to a request for comment.
Randolph and Tibbitt will serve in the council leadership positions until the 2020 reorganization meeting in January.
The moves come 24 hours after Mayor Marty Small Sr. was officially sworn in, thereby vacating his 2nd Ward council seat and council presidency. Small assumed the office of mayor after Gilliam resigned Oct. 3.
Gilliam pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court, admitting to defrauding a youth basketball program he co-founded out of more than $87,000. Gilliam is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
