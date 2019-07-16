ATLANTIC CITY — Amidst a growing concern about gun violence in the city, the Executive Council addressed the issue Tuesday morning during its monthly meeting.
There have been 15 shootings in Atlantic City thus far in 2019 resulting in six deaths, according to The Press of Atlantic City records.
Two other homicides — a stabbing and a beating — have also occurred in the city this year. In 2018, there were seven homicides, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
"If we forget that we have a lot of work to do, this is a tragic reminder that we have a tremendous amount of work to get done in this city," Jim Johnson, special council to Gov. Phil Murphy for the Atlantic City transition, told the gathered stakeholders that make up the Atlantic City Executive Council. "Even as we're doing everything else, we have to respond to the crisis."
Johnson said discussions about a coordinated response to the recent gun violence, particularly that which involved young people, in Atlantic City began in late-June.
The result was a work opportunity program, organized by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino co-owner Joe Jingoli, Rev. Collins A. Days Sr., Bishop R. Fulton Hargrove and others, that began July 9 for 20 youths in Atlantic City who were identified by law enforcement, the community and their parents as being most "seriously at-risk" of being involved in a shooting, either as a victim or a perpetrator.
On Monday, Murphy, Johnson, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and a collection of faith, business and civic leaders participated in a conference call to address several issues in the city, including gun violence.
Oliver, who leads the Executive Council meetings and also serves as commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, which has direct oversight of Atlantic City following the 2016 takeover, said this issue of gun violence was of "paramount importance" in the city.
The DCA has provided funding for summer recreational opportunities for about 200 youth through the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority voted Tuesday to approve funding to support another 200 city youth through the Police Athletic League.
The lieutenant governor noted that public safety concerns could stifle the council's efforts to attract new economic opportunities since investors and developers are less likely to be attracted to an area with significant violence.
"Progress has been made on a lot of fronts...and we are very focused on prioritizing further economic development in the city," she said. "We feel that it is imperative that we make certain that we create a safe environment in the City of Atlantic City."
But, Oliver stressed that it was the residents who are most impacted.
"At the end of the day, the people who are the residents of Atlantic City, many of them who have been here for generations, they don't intend to go anywhere, and they're deserving of a good life," she said.
On Tuesday morning, Murphy signed four gun-related bills into law.
"The scourge of gun violence is a pervasive problem that affects our entire nation," Murphy said. "I am proud to work with our legislators to implement some of the toughest gun laws in the country to protect our residents and make our communities safer for all. We see the results of our work by having among the lowest rates of gun-related deaths nationwide. With every step, New Jersey is proving that commonsense gun safety laws work."
