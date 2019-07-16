Atlantic City Executive Council (copy) (copy)

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver leads the Atlantic City Executive Council monthly meeting at Stockton University. Special Counsel Jim Johnson (facing, far left), Atlantic City Initiative Project Office Executive Director Mike Epps and Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. join her at the head of the table.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Amidst a growing concern about violence in the city, the Executive Council will address the issue Tuesday morning during its monthly meeting.

The Atlantic City Executive Council, which has met for 10-consecutive months following the release of the state's transition report in September, will get a public safety update on violence in the city, according to the meeting agenda.

Atlantic City has experienced 15 shootings in 2019, resulting in six deaths, according to The Press of Atlantic City records. Local leaders have expressed concern over what appears to be a rise in gun violence.

The closed meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Stockton University's city campus.

The Executive Council will also receive an update on the proposed Atlantic City supermarket project, which is scheduled to break ground later this year. 

Town Hall meetings for the city's 1st and 2nd Wards will be discussed, including a determination about location and time. 

