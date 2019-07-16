ATLANTIC CITY — Amidst a growing concern about violence in the city, the Executive Council will address the issue Tuesday morning during its monthly meeting.
The Atlantic City Executive Council, which has met for 10-consecutive months following the release of the state's transition report in September, will get a public safety update on violence in the city, according to the meeting agenda.
Atlantic City has experienced 15 shootings in 2019, resulting in six deaths, according to The Press of Atlantic City records. Local leaders have expressed concern over what appears to be a rise in gun violence.
The closed meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Stockton University's city campus.
The Executive Council will also receive an update on the proposed Atlantic City supermarket project, which is scheduled to break ground later this year.
Town Hall meetings for the city's 1st and 2nd Wards will be discussed, including a determination about location and time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.