Sometimes, even the smallest idea can make a significant impact.
And that’s exactly what Chris Monihan has done for Shore Medical Center since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The owner of Monihan Realty Inc. in Ocean City — after being tipped by his sister, Lindsay Monihan, of a similar idea in North Jersey — decided to not only recognize frontline workers in the healthcare industry by designing, buying and then selling yard signs for $25, but then donating all of the money to the hospital’s COVID-19 emergency fund to offset the cost of supplies, equipment and rooms made available for coronavirus patients.
“When my sister told me about the idea, I was like, ‘Hey, we can do that!’” said Monihan, who is donating the cost of all signs so that every penny raised goes to the hospital. “And everything just worked out and exceeded all of our expectations. I am getting calls and emails from people I never heard of. It has just taken off. I think everyone right now is looking for positives in the community, and everyone is being generous beyond belief. They are genuinely excited to help out.”
That’s an understatement.
Monihan initially printed 100 signs in hopes of raising $5,000, a lofty goal. But he has now sold more than 300 signs and raised more than $15,000. So Monihan, assisted by his wife, Andrea, neighbors Julie and Christian Bicking and even the Monihan’s 2-year-old daughter, Renee, are spending quite a bit of time taking orders and driving around the area putting signs in people’s front yards, social distancing, of course.
The sign features a children’s design with a rainbow, a smiley face and a child’s handprint with the Shore Healthcare Heroes logo and the message: “Thank You To All Healthcare and Essential Workers!!!”
“We are really touched by the way Chris, his family and friends and the community have responded to the needs of the medical center,” said Shore Director of Marketing Brian Cahill. “The lawn signs have proven to be a big inspiration for the staff, who are really touched by this kindness. It shows how one person can really make a big difference.”
Those interested in purchasing signs can call 609-399-0998 or email cmonihan@monihan.com
Next best thing to climbing
Since you won’t be able to climb the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City for Mother’s Day, you can do the next best thing and talk to Buddy Grover, the 92-year-old volunteer lightkeeper who usually greets visitors after they climb the 228 steps to the top.
Grover, a retired mailman who has volunteered at the lighthouse since 2009, usually shares amazing stories and information about the lighthouse to visitors.
But anyone who knows Buddy loves Buddy, and he has volunteered to call anyone who donates money for the lighthouse’s fundraising promotion in a critical time of need.
Grover will call donators from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The donation is $10 for a Mother’s Day greeting and a heartfelt hello and $20 for a Mother’s Day greeting and a five-minute chat. Of course, you can always donate more to honor Mom.
Reservations and time slots are required, so call 609-449-1360. You can also get more information at AbsecondLighthouse.org.
This and that
The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties received a $15,000 donation from Century Savings Bank toward its Workplace Mentoring program that matches students from the Cumberland County Technical Education Center with faculty and staff from Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland Campus.
The program is an initiative similar to the school-based mentoring format but applied to the workplace. Students in the program meet twice a month to spend one-to-one time with their mentor learning about college student life and being a working professional, including business etiquette and educational requirements for professional success. … The John F. Scarpa Foundation donated 1,000 KN95 respirator masks to Vineland’s police officers, firefighters, public works employees and Emergency Medical Services personnel. The Cumberland County entrepreneur also donated 1,000 masks to Inspira Health, as well as Stockton and Rowan universities. …. Kudos to the folks of Ocean Reef Condominiums in Ocean City who not only bang pots and pans every night at 7 in honor of frontline workers but even sing and play instruments. … Same goes for the awesome people who showed up at the Crest Haven Nursing & Rehab in Cape May Court House last week to give encouragement to the residents and thanks to the staff by gathering in their cars outside the nursing home to honk their horns and display banners and posters of love. They even treated the staff to lunch and provided goodies for the residents.
Everyone Has a Story focuses on positive contributions being made by South Jersey residents. If you have any feel-good stories you would like to share, email scronick@pressofac.com.
