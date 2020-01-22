Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Tuesday a bipartisan bill sponsored by local legislators to let recovery court graduates qualify for casino key employee licenses.
Murphy also signed a bill to reimburse Superstorm Sandy victims who fell prey to contractor fraud.
Both bills were co-sponsored by state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.
The new law allows people who successfully complete the state’s Recovery Court program after being convicted of low-level drug offenses to qualify for casino key employee licenses. Such licenses are needed for higher-level casino jobs.
The state Senate approved a bill Thursday permitting graduates of drug court to be eligible …
Previously, such convictions made people ineligible to apply for casino employee licenses.
The change will give people the opportunity to seek gainful employment in the region’s largest industry, Brown said.
“Having attended interventions for those close to me fighting with substance abuse, I know firsthand how addiction attacks families throughout Atlantic County no matter their race, age or where they live,” Brown said. “If our families are to win their battles against substance abuse, and so we don’t lose an entire generation of young people to addiction, we have to assure them that while recovery won’t be easy, it will be worth it by providing real hope for their future with a second chance to live productive lives by opening doors to get jobs in our casino industry.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.