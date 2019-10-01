WILDWOOD — City firefighters are above average when it comes to job satisfaction and are below average for employee burnout, according to a report released by the department last week.
City firefighters were one of a dozen departments across the U.S. to participate in the Fire Service Organizational Culture of Safety Report, or FOCUS, seminar in Chicago last month, according to a news release from fire Chief Daniel Speigel. The organization puts out a survey that, to date, over 400 fire departments have used to obtain objective data to reduce injuries.
“Because of this survey, its report and subsequent training, I believe it will enable our department to enhance its safety climate and safety behavior making for a healthier, safer and more productive workforce,” Speigel said.
The department scored a 92 in job satisfaction, which is defined in the report as the degree of positivity about work, also called morale. The average score was 79.
Burnout is considered a type of job stress, according to the report, described as emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and decreasing sense of personal accomplishment from the chronic strain of their work. The department scored a 40 for emergency medical services and 39 for firefighters. The average is 45 and 41, respectively.
In addition, the department scored an 81 for engagement, a work-related state characterized by vigor, absorption and dedication. Broken down, the department scored 81 for EMS and 89 for fire, and the averages are 73 and 81, respectively.
The department’s overall score was 86, which is derived from the measure of management commitment and supervisor support, according to the report, which were both well above average.
“It shows the commitment by not only the management of the department but also by the supervisors who have direct contact, day-in and day-out, with the firefighters,” Speigel said.
The report concludes that if the department were to raise their overall FOCUS score by 10%, they would see decreases in firefighter injuries and burnout, as well as increases in job satisfaction, safety compliance and work engagement.
