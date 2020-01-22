HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The J. Harold Duberson School in Mays Landing has sat vacant for nearly a decade. As a result, the weather, and vandals, have taken a toll on the building that has stood on Farragut Avenue since its original founding as Mays Landing High School in 1928.
It was renamed in 1972 in honor of Duberson, an active member of many school organizations and civic and service clubs, and then served as a middle school in the district.
“I graduated from the school in 1986,” said Heather Szymanski. “It now stabs me in the eyes each time I drive by it.”
Szymanski hosted a standing-room-only meeting last Thursday at Cousin Mario’s Restaurant on Harding Highway to outline a plan to use grants and other funding to reopen the building.
The township Board of Education owns the Duberson School and has entertained numerous offers for the structure, none of which resulted in a sale. Local residents have mixed feelings about preserving it. Many feel it has become an eyesore and would like to see it demolished to make room for open space or tax ratables. However, that is not a feasible option since the building is on the state and federal historic registers.
Others, especially members of the township Historic Preservation Committee and the Township of Hamilton Historical Society, want to see the building preserved and used.
The latter group may well get its way if Szymanski can fulfill her dream.
Szymanski has served as a technical marketing director and energy auditor for large engineering and manufacturing firms. She returned to Mays Landing last year to deal with family issues.
“When I returned, I started to survey the town and discovered many vacant buildings,” she said. “Mays Landing is a grant writer's dream. I focused on the school because it could become a center to uplift the community.”
She has been working with the Historical Society, which shares her vision for retaining and maintaining historic structures in the township.
“I’m hoping that we can restore the beauty of the building and bring the Duberson School back to its glory days," said Sherrie Snyder, a member of the Historical Society who attended the school from fifth through seventh grades and then became a member of the first graduating class at William Davies Middle School in 1989.
Szymanski would like to see the building become a community center with activities for all ages. Among the amenities she envisions are a rooftop cafe, videoconferencing suites, event space, a senior center, childcare center, a greenhouse and a refurbished gym for Police Athletic League activities.
“It could become a real moneymaker for the township as outside entities would pay to use the facility,” she said.
Szymanski recognizes this won’t be an easy task.
“Estimates to bring the building to a usable state range from $3 million to $13 million,” she said. “But there are many funding sources out there that can make this come to fruition.”
“I think it is practical to restore the building if grant money is available,” said former Mayor John Percy, who graduated from eighth grade in the school in 1947. “I would not want to see it done with taxpayer money, though, as taxpayer monies have not been used to maintain the building in a minimal condition.”
Szymanski will outline her plans to the Board of Education at its monthly meeting Tuesday at William Davies Middle School.
