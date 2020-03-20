Janice Dye, of Egg Harbor Township, enjoys the warm weather while her sons play on the swings at the Mill Road Community School, in Northfield, Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Brady Dye, of Egg Harbor Township, enjoys the playgournd and the warm weather at the Northfield Community School, while with his mother and brother, Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Janney Murtha and Marilyn Brent, of Linwood, ride their bikes along Schoolhouse Drive, in Linwood on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Lorick family spent the warm weather gardening and playing basketball outside their home, Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Analiese and Zac Wagner, of Northfields, play on the mini rock wall at the Northfield Community School, with their mother, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Eddie Hackett, a Northfield Public Works employee from Egg Harbor Township, prunes trees along the bike path Friday.
Kathy Morrison, of Northfield, takes a ride on the bike path, in Northfiled, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ned and Nancy Eissler, of Linwood, take a ride on the bike path, in Northfiled, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Katalyna Lorick, of Northfield, gardens outside her home Friday.
Zac Wagner, of Northfield, slides along with his sister, Analiese, on Friday at the Northfield Community School playground.
NORTHFIELD — After a week of school closings, work cancellations and government recommendations to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, spring arrived.
On Friday, green spaces were littered with families throwing balls and residents getting exercise. The new salutation floating on the breeze was “Stay healthy.”
Atlantic City International Airport reported a record high temperature for the date of 83 degrees. People felt they had to get outside, even if they needed to keep a little more distance from one another while doing it.
Birch Grove Park in Northfield was closed, but that didn’t deter a large gathering of people dressed to the nines for a family photo.
At the Northfield Community School, Janice Dye and Christy Wagner were sitting apart on the playground while their children spent some energy. Their kids are students at the school, and both were there to pick up materials for at-home study.
Dye, an Egg Harbor Township resident and director of curriculum at Northfield, described the day as surreal.
“You would think there would be more kids on the playground,” she said.
Managing work and the education of a 5- and an 8-year-old all week, she said, made getting outside that much better.
“There’s a lot of parent organization necessary to make sure you’re posting (homework) and getting it done with fidelity,” Dye said. “I’m trying to juggle working from home and managing their two classes.”
Wagner has a kindergartner and a 3-year-old.
“We didn’t expect to be spending time here,” she said. “Since it was such a nice day, we decided to play since we’ve been cooped up inside.”
Both moms felt safe with only a few kids present.
The bike path in Northfield saw steady traffic, mostly one or two people at a time out to stretch their legs or ride their bikes.
Everyone mentioned being stuck inside all week and the drive to get out on a pretty day, but also their commitment to keeping the required distance. There were no handshakes, no embraces.
Ned and Nancy Eissler had just dropped off treats at their grandkids’ doors. Matthew Moskovitz was taking a walk to break up his work-from-home day as a social work supervisor.
Jill Zwicker, a nurse, was enjoying a much needed stress-free afternoon. Tina Moyer was riding bikes with her daughter Carly, enjoying a day she said felt awesome. She figured if they stayed together and didn’t interact with anyone they’d be good.
Northfield’s Kathi Morrison felt like keeping a little distance was worth getting to enjoy the day.
“It’s the first I’ve been out,” Morrison said. “I just figured it’s nice out, I’m staying away from people, but it’s still good. I’m tired of being cooped up at home. After a while, you’re tired of hearing it on the news. I’m glad to see people out.”
Nayi Lorick has four kids, three of whom are in college. If there was a silver lining to the closing of universities, it’s that she got to spend her birthday last Saturday with all of her children home. Friday she was putting several of them to work in the yard weeding and preparing for spring.
“I wished my kids would be home for my birthday, and I got my wish,” Lorick said. “It’s been nice. I think our priorities have really changed. I think we’re taking our family time more seriously. (We better appreciate) the freedom we enjoyed to go out before being restricted.”
