BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — James J. Riche stood in front of The Moving Wall on Saturday morning, looking at the over 58,000 names of men and women who died while serving their country during the Vietnam War.
“I think people need to be able to see this and feel this,” the 62-year-old Whiting, Ocean County, resident said. “I can’t say I know the people on this wall, but it’s just so overwhelming – so many names.”
The wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was on display at the corner of Central Avenue and Southwest Boulevard in the Minotola section of the township. During the morning, a handful of people solemnly walked along the 6-foot tall, 300-foot wide display, with volunteers available to help those who wanted to find the names of friends or loved ones.
Councilman Joseph D’Alessandro III explained that when Vietnam veterans returned home after serving, they didn’t get the respect that veterans of the wars before it or after it received, adding that veterans today are revered as heroes.
“Having the wall here hopefully reminds people of the sacrifice a generation of Americans have made,” he said, adding that the display not only raises awareness but also offers an opportunity for veterans who can’t make it to the memorial in Washington to visit with the people that served beside them.
One of those veterans was Robert Jones, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971.
Jones, 70, of Millville, was looking for a friend’s name on the wall, he said. But, unfortunately, he couldn’t remember the man’s last name.
When Jones returned home after his service ended, there was so much strife about the war that he threw away his medals, which included a Bronze Star, he explained. But he got them back, and now has them proudly displayed in his home.
“It does my heart good to know it wasn’t in vain,” he said.
It’s the first time that the display has been in the township, said D’Alessnadro’s wife, Katrina, who volunteered at the display.
“It’s good for the veterans in our area, and it’s good for the community,” she said. “It’s a nice thing to honor our veterans.”
Whiting, who is a reservist, said that he wanted to come to pay his respects.
“We can’t forget,” he said. “That is why this is here — so we never forget.”
The display is open for visitation daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Monday.
