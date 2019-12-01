Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Businessman Morris Bailey is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to his vision on how best to move the city forward.
The owner of Resorts Casino Hotel has contributed more than $126,000 toward an effort to change Atlantic City’s form of government, according to filings with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
The contributions are to a political action committee called Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, which has raised more than $150,000 to move the city from a mayor-council format to a council-manager style.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
ATLANTIC CITY — The group supporting an effort to alter the form of government is confident …
Bailey did not respond to an attempt to contact him at his New York City business office. The businessman grew up in Atlantic City during its heyday before casino gaming and believes the seaside resort can be great again with the right leadership, according to Resorts CEO/President Mark Giannantonio, who also supports the change.
Besides Bailey’s significant contributions to the PAC, unions with ties to Atlantic City and South Jersey have also donated. The bricklayers and allied crafts, plumbers and pipefitters, painters, roofers, electrical workers, elevator construction, casino workers and building trades unions have all contributed, according to the ELEC report.
ATLANTIC CITY — The group behind a petition effort to change the city’s form of government s…
Iron Workers Local 399, the union for which Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, serves as general vice president, donated $5,000 shortly after the petition was announced in June.
The unions who have donated also have another tie to Atlantic City: the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority executive board.
Representatives, members or officers of the bricklayers and allied crafts (Richard Tolson), electrical workers (Edward Gant) and building trades (William Mullen) all sit on the CRDA board, as does Giannantonio.
The PAC started with nearly $43,000 as an opening balance that was transferred from an unknown prior campaign. According to the Oct. 15 state filing, Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has spent more than $163,000 for consulting, mailers and get-out-the-vote efforts.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council and several members of the public continued to speak out in opp…
The PAC is collecting signatures for a petition to force a ballot referendum through which Atlantic City residents will decide whether the municipal government should change. The proposed change would cut the number of council members from nine to five while eliminating a directly elected mayor. Instead, a mayor would be selected annually from among the five at-large council members and a city manager would serve as the chief executive.
Under the 2016 legislation that gave the state direct oversight of the city’s finances, the Department of Community Affairs can treat successful referendum efforts in Atlantic City as advisory, and the state agency can reject a ballot decision regardless of the electorate’s choice.
Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Unite Here Local 54 President Bob McDevitt, Bailey and Giannantonio have all worked, in some capacity, to support the petition. Atlantic City Residents for Good Government’s petition effort is built on the premise that the current style of representation has allowed too many elected officials to further their own self-interests at the expense of the city and its residents.
Opponents of the proposal contend the petition effort amounts to little more than a coup attempt by powerful outsiders who want to exert their influence over one of the state’s largest economic engines.
McDevitt, who has spearheaded the effort, said the group has obtained enough valid signatures and will submit the petition in the coming weeks. In response to the criticism facing the petition effort, McDevitt said opponents have a “vested interest in maintaining the status quo.”
“The only people that are (against this) are those who are part of the cartel,” he said.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.