Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A property in Rio Grande had been under consideration as the site of a new apartment and townhouse complex. No progress on that work is visible at the site, and a consultant hired by Middle Township said at a recent meeting that financing has been an issue.
Consultant James Maley discusses Middle Township’s efforts to bring fresh development to some areas, including large areas in Rio Grande and Burleigh.
Bill Barlow / For The Press
A property in Rio Grande had been under consideration as the site of a new apartment and townhouse complex. No progress on that work is visible at the site, and a consultant hired by Middle Township said at a recent meeting that financing has been an issue.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In the spring, residents and Township Committee members heard plans for hundreds of new apartments in Rio Grande, set to transform the overgrown area behind the shopping center on Route 9.
But for now, the former concrete plant, which township officials have declared an area in need of redevelopment, remains unchanged. At a recent committee meeting, rehabilitation consultant James Maley updated officials on progress at the site and in other areas.
“I think it’s fair to say that there have been project financing issues that we have been trying to assist them with,” Maley said at the Oct. 21 meeting. He said progress has been made, but not as much or as quickly as the developer would like. “We’re trying to advance the ball on this one.”
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Rebel flags, one with an image of a machine gun, coupled with material in …
Officials asked him to attend the meeting to update committee members on projects addressing underused and undeveloped areas, including the former concrete plant and a stretch along Indian Trail Road in the Burleigh section of the township.
In that instance, the township has tried to attract development for years. At one point, former partners divided the parcel into lots and divided the lots between them, resulting in a checkerboard pattern of ownership over nearly 200 acres.
Further complicating matters, some of the properties have been sold, and in a few cases, houses have been constructed. For the rest of more than 300 lots, the township owns about half, roughly corresponding to the black squares on an enormous checkerboard.
Woodbine resident Alexander Bland has big plans for a revitalized chapter of the NAACP in Ca…
In the other areas, many of the lots are not large enough to build on. Some owners are eager to sell or give the property to the township, while others cannot be found.
It’s been a year since the township sought proposals from developers for the property, the latest step in an effort to spur development that has spanned decades. The area, bordered by Railroad Avenue, Sound Drive and a sand mining operation, remains densely wooded for the most part, with more than 50 homes within the redevelopment area.
There appears to be no easy next step for either site.
Mayor Tim Donohue said it’s been a year since the township designated the Indian Trail property as in need of redevelopment, and there has not been a nibble from developers.
“We spent about $80,000. What happens next?” Donohue asked.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township officials have welcomed Cape May County’s plan to renovate an all…
“What comes next is when you have a project that is ready to go,” Maley said.
He described the process so far as setting the stage for potential development. By designating the areas as in need of redevelopment, the township has much greater power and flexibility in terms of bidding processes, zoning rules and creating tax incentives to lure private investment.
Sometimes those incentives can be creative, Maley said, citing one project in another area in which land was given to a public body for a matter of months so it would better qualify for federal funds.
“You can also be as aggressive as you want to try to attract someone to a property,” Maley said.
Donohue said the township has taken on two large projects but has not been able to reach potential investors.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A plan for a $17 million hotel just off the Garden State Parkway is in lim…
The development company built and operates the shopping center on Route 9 adjacent to the 22-acre property. At the time, the developer was in negotiations with the township over tax incentives for the project, which has not yet been reviewed by the Planning Board.
No one from Delco Development responded to a request for comment.
The township has designated areas as in need of rehabilitation or in need or redevelopment, which Maley indicated gives the township different options.
But the process is not quick, he said.
“The redevelopment/rehab process is one that takes some time,” he said, adding the process works best in areas that are the most difficult to develop.
Maley described his presentation as a quick rundown of 18 months of work.
“It was not quite as easy as it sounds,” he said.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
Meteorologist Joe Martucci at Middle Township Middle School
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.