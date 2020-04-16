GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An alternating-lane traffic pattern will take effect Friday morning on a portion of Pomona Road, Atlantic County said Thursday.
County roadwork will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, on Pomona between the White Horse Pike and Jimmie Leeds Road, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.
For more traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Press staff reports
