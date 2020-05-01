EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials on Friday advised drivers to plan accordingly Monday as work to replace guide rails will affect traffic on Mill Road.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 8:30 am. to 1:30 p.m. between Fire Road and Spruce Avenue, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Drivers may experience minor delays, Gilmore said.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Molly Bilinski
