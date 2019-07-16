Motorists planning weekday trips to Philadelphia or the shore should plan for roadwork delays in Gloucester and Cumberland counties.
Resurfacing projects are underway along stretches of routes 40, 47 and 55, as announced this week by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Traffic shifts and lane closings are required, so plan accordingly.
Operations began early Monday morning on northbound lanes of Route 55, with shoulders closed for surveyors starting in Vineland, and will continue through at least 10 miles of highway between all three routes.
Work will take place during the day and at night. Speed limits will be reduced in work areas, the DOT said.
Timetables for the roadwork are subject to change. For updates, visit 511nj.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.