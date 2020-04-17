GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials on Friday advised drivers of roadwork next week on a section of Jimmie Leeds Road.
Lane reductions and shifts will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday between Vera King Farris Drive and the Garden State Parkway overpass, weather permitting, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The work will include milling and paving.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
One lane in each direction will remain passable, Gilmore said. Drivers may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Police will be there to assist, if necessary, she said.
For more traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit
aclink.org.
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki has lived in Galloway Township for 50 years and regularly attends council meetings.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, prepares to speak at the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, chats with other residents before the start of the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway, speaks at the public comment section of the Galloway Township Council meeting, decrying one of the councilmen she was seeking to have recalled, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
JEZYCKI
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, chats with other residents before the start of the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, at the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, a Galloway Township resident, who has been trending township council meetings for decades, looks over past township council members at the council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, speaks at the public comment section of the Galloway Township Council meeting, decrying one of the councilmen she was seeking to have recalled, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, works on a petition she was involved in starting, before the start of the Galloway Township Council meeting with Nick Russo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, at the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, speaks at the public comment section of the Galloway Township Council meeting, decrying one of the councilmen she was seeking to have recalled, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, at the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, a Galloway Township resident, who has been trending township council meetings for decades, looks over past township council members at the council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, speaks at the public comment section of the Galloway Township Council meeting, decrying one of the councilmen she was seeking to have recalled, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, prepares to speak at the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, speaks at the public comment section of the Galloway Township Council meeting, decrying one of the councilmen she was seeking to have recalled, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, at the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, works on a petition she was involved in starting, before the start of the Galloway Township Council meeting with Anna Marie DeLuccia, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, at the Galloway Township Council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, of Galloway Township, works on a petition to recall one of the councilmen before the start of the Galloway Township Council meeting with Anna Marie DeLuccia, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Anna Jezycki
Anna Jezycki, foreground, arrives at Tuesday’s Galloway Township Council meeting. Residents and officials say she holds Republicans, Democrats and neighbors to task in equal measure.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.