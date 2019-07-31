Marathon

ATLANTIC CITY — A three-day stretch of running and walking events ending with a rock ‘n’ roll-themed 5K race and half marathon around Absecon Island is coming to the resort next spring.

The “Rock ‘n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon & 5K” is slated for May 15 to 16, the first time the series is coming to the resort, according to a news release from organizers, who anticipate 10,000 participants.

“This new event will feature the beach on one side and a party on the other, making the Atlantic City Boardwalk the perfect venue for the newest Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series event,” said Shane Facteau, Chief Operating Officer for The IRONMAN Group owners of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series. “We look forward to the race we will be able to create focused on running, music and community.”

The race week kicks off on May 14 with a Health and Fitness Expo open to the public featuring products and trend in the running industry. The 5K is scheduled for May 15, while the marathon is slated for May 16.

The marathon’s route will start at Bader Field, then through Ventnor and Margate before finishing with six miles on the Boardwalk, according to the release. There will be band and DJs along the way, and an after-party festival at the finish line.

“As Atlantic City continues to diversify and attract high-profile sporting events to our city year round, the Atlantic City Sports Commission is thrilled to announce our partnership with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series,” said Jim Wood, president and CEO of Meet AC and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. “Participants will have the unique experience to run on our world-famous Boardwalk and throughout our beautiful seaside resort as a variety of music ignites the race course. We look forward to playing host to all of the runners and their family and friends as they help bring a positive economic impact for our community.”

Organizers will be hosting a meet up in the resort at 7:30 p.m. on the Boardwalk at Albany Street for those who are interested in learning more about the event followed by a two to four-mile fun run or walk. Early registration is available there at a special price, according to the release, but it did not specify the cost. Those who register will get an event weekend in-training tank top.

Registration for the race opens Aug. 7, and more information can be found at www.runrocknroll.com/AtlanticCity.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

