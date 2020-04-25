MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A small part of life is back to normal with the reopening of Route 47 on Wednesday.
A section of the road had been closed to traffic since January while crews replaced the culverts through which flows Dias Creek.
The closing has put pressure on the businesses along the stretch of highway running along the west side of Cape May County. Officials with the state Department of Transportation described the work as a priority. The existing culverts were badly corroded, leading to sinkholes in the road that had begun to threaten safety.
The project meant digging out the road to remove the damaged culvert pipes, building a temporary bypass to let the water flow and allow wildlife to pass, installing two new 60-inch diameter pipes and reconstructing and paving the road.
The work was completed two months ahead of schedule, with plans calling for the road to reopen in June.
Before the closing, several residents expressed concerns about the work, which required traffic to detour at Springers Mill and Indian Trail roads. Officials with the DOT said it would not be possible to keep a traffic lane open during the project.
At Monday's Township Committee meeting, local officials welcomed the then-pending opening of the road.
“We can have the southern half and northern half of Middle Township getting together,” said Committeeman Ike Gandy at the meeting, which was held remotely because of the ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19.
Local officials had expressed concern about the impact of the road closing on businesses on Route 47, also known as Delsea Drive. Mayor Tim Donohue mentioned Steve Oliver at Steve’s Café 47 at 189 Delsea Drive.
“I guess we can call that step one toward reopening for the summer,” Donohue said. “I feel bad for Steve’s Café. We’ve got the road open and he can’t open his restaurant. There are a million stories like that out there of businesses that are really, really suffering.”
Oliver was worried as the road closed in January, at which point no one predicted the social and economic impact of COVID-19 and the emergency measures put in place to slow its spread. Like other restaurants in New Jersey, the cafe is open for takeout, according to a message posted on the business’ Facebook page, which said the staff continues to follow virus prevention guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
