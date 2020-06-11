GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Overnight lane closings with alternating traffic started Thursday on Route 9 for a pavement preservation project, the state Department of Transportation said Thursday.
Continuing into Monday through Friday next week, contractor Asphalt Paving Systems Inc. is scheduled to close one lane on Route 9 near East Somerstown Lane and set up alternating traffic, the DOT said in a news release.
The closing will allow the contractor to prepare to apply a tack coat and slurry seal paving application, the state said. Closings will shift north as the project progresses.
GALLOWAY — Two local groups protested Sunday at the Galloway Municipal Complex against polic…
In addition to overnight lane closings, occasional daytime shoulder and lane closings will be required, the state said.
The $1.8 million, federally funded project will extend the functional life of the road and improve ride quality on about 6 miles of Route 9 from Madison Avenue in the township to the Garden State Parkway in Port Republic, the state said.
The project will include resurfacing all travel lanes, turn lanes and shoulders, the state said. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the summer.
Variable message signs will provide advance notification to motorists of the traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors, the state said.
NORTH WILDWOOD WORK
Spruce Avenue between Anglesea Drive and Maryland Avenue will have lane closings from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday for utility work, police said Friday.
Traffic will be rerouted so there will be one lane each westbound and eastbound.
Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.