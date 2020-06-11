GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Overnight lane closings with alternating traffic started Thursday on Route 9 as a pavement preservation project begins, state Department of Transportation officials said Thursday.
From 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and repeating Monday through Friday next week, contractor Asphalt Paving Systems Inc. is scheduled to close one lane on Route 9 near East Somerstown Lane and set up alternating traffic, the state said in a news release.
The closing will allow the contractor to prepare to apply a tack coat and slurry seal paving application, the state said.
Closings will shift north as the project progresses, the state said.
In addition to overnight lane closings, occasional daytime shoulder and lane closings will be required, the state said.
The $1.8 million federally funded project will extend the functional life of the road and improve ride quality on about 6 miles of Route 9 from Madison Avenue in the township to the Garden State Parkway in Port Republic, the state said.
The project will include resurfacing of all travel lanes, turn lanes and shoulders, the state said. The project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the summer, the state said.
Variable message signs will provide advance notification to motorists of the traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors, the state said.
